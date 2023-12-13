Samsung unveils 32-inch QD-OLED monitor with 360Hz refresh rate — this could be a game changer

Samsung Display could be making a splash at CES 2024 with the announcement of two new gaming-centric QD-OLED monitors — a new 31.5-inch model and a 27-inch model with a 360Hz refresh rate and thin panel design.

The news comes from Samsung Display's Weibo account, which was machine translated by WCCTech, who says they'll be unveiled the second week in January.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of specs, the larger model will be marketed toward more high-end gaming, what with its purported pixel density of 140 PPI and UHD resolution of 3840 by 2160. The smaller option will feature a QHD resolution at 2560 by 1440 in tandem with a flat screen.

Samsung Display says it has plans to "more than triple display product shipments in 2024", though no pricing for these particular products were announced in the Weibo post. Hopefully that's something we'll see at CES 2024 when that kicks off in a few weeks.

Ultra-fast AMD-powered displays

According to Samsung Display's post, the display technology was made in partnership with AMD, whose next-generation RDNA 3 GPU technology helped power both monitors’ incredibly high refresh rates of 360Hz.

Translated from Chinese, Samsung highlighted that it “will start full-scale mass-production of 31.5-inch UHD (3840x2160) resolution QD-OLED from this month,” with an official release sometime early next year.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“This new product achieves the highest level of pixel density and UHD resolution among self-luminous displays. Thanks to the extraordinary performance of self-luminous displays such as fast response speed, it has already attracted the attention and expectations of consumers before its release.” Samsung Display via Google Translate

This isn’t the first time Samsung launched an OLED gaming monitor. In 2022, it debuted a $1,499 Odyssey G8 4K OLED at IFA Berlin, which became quite popular despite its high price point. The company debuted its Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 earlier this year to incredible fanfare, as well.

Alternative options on the market, like Alienware's QD-OLED AW3423DWF and the LG UltraGear OLED 27, have also proven to carve out a space for OLED monitors to exist, but there is still some pushback on the higher-end price tags.

Will we see smaller QD-OLED TVs at CES 2024?

It’s unclear if Samsung is headed in that direction, as its focus is more so situated on the gaming market with these types of technologies. The use of 140 PPI pixel density in the higher-end model, which is equivalent to Samsung’s 65-inch 8K TV, might be evidence that it could, though.

Not days prior, however, the display firm announced a restructuring of its organization to focus on microdisplays and foldables, which is in line with reports that suggest it is developing a new display for Apple. This potential iPhone Flip , or whatever Apple’s foldable will inevitably be called, may not see an official release until at least 2025.

Samsung is also working on a new device for its Galaxy Fold lineup , which could see a budget pricing of $400-$500. The next Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip EE could also be a major highlight at this coming CES.

Smaller TVs with the QD-OLED technology could also be too time-consuming to R&D with the company’s current goals. It’s clear, while a smaller QD-OLED TV could be an interesting new addition to the company’s TV line, it’s highly unlikely we see anything under 55-inch for its QD-OLED display that isn’t a gaming monitor.

Can't wait for Samsung's newest OLED monitors to release? Check out the Neo G8 that's been the talk of the town since its release in 2022.