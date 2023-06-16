Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 renders show off a more immersive screen

Samsung's upcoming smartwatch series could pack a bigger display and trimmed down bezels

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may pack a larger OLED display than previous models thanks to a smart design tweak. Leaked marketing renders for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic appear to show smaller bezels than in previous generations, AndroidCentral reports.

The renders, which were purportedly received by German tech outlet WinFuture , show the Watch 6's display encroaching on the edges of its physical watch face more than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic still looks to be bringing back the rumored rotating bezel surrounding the watch display, a much-requested feature missing from the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The area around the watch's display appears to be slightly wider than in previous iterations on this device as well. 

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 showing a larger screen display with smaller bezels.

Another recent leak from Evan Blass showed off the slimmed-down bezels in marketing images for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, giving us a better idea of how the redesign will look on our wrists. The materials highlight the Galaxy Watch 6's different watch faces as well as giving us a better look at the Watch 6 Classic. 

Leaked marketing material for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series showcasing several different watch faces

The Watch 6 is rumored to launch with a 40mm and a 44mm dial diameter variant, whereas the Watch 6 Classic will reportedly come in a 43mm and a 47mm variant, WinFuture notes. Each device will likely come in a variety of colors for customers to pick from. Previous leaks have suggested the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in black, silver, and beige while the Watch 6 Classic could see black and silver versions.

Of course, we'll have to take all of this with a grain of salt until Samsung officially debuts the Galaxy Watch 6 series. That's anticipated to be part of the company's summer product event around the second week of August. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 isn’t expected to launch until the fall — likely around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

 

