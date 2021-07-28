Keurig launches new BrewID smart coffee maker technology

Keurig has long been in the business of making your morning coffee as effortless as possible, and the new K-Supreme Plus Smart brewer announced this week looks to bring that convenience into the WiFi connected age. The latest brewer is the first to feature Keurig's new BrewID technology, which connects your device to your smartphone for extra strength, temperature, size and auto-brew controls, with as much customization as some of the best coffee makers out there.

Users can fine tune their coffee to individual taste from their smartphones before saving and renaming their presets for a one-tap brew. Of course, all of these controls are also available on the machine itself for those who like to keep it simple as well.

(Image credit: Keurig)

At $199.99, though currently only available on the Keurig website, the K-Supreme Plus Smart is particularly well priced. Sure, looking at the best Keurig options out there it's a little more expensive than the current line. However, considering the wealth of customization options, integrated smartphone capabilities, and new and improved steeping process (replacing a single needle for piercing through the film of each pod with five for a more even dispersal of water), the K-Supreme Plus Smart offers an attractive proposition.

Is WiFi the future of pod coffee makers?

WiFi-enabled coffee makers have been popping up on the periphery of the market for some time now, with Hamilton launching a range of Alexa compatible devices and Smarter offering a remote brewing feature on its iCoffee drip line. In fact, a WiFi connection on a drip coffee maker is far easier to find, with pod machines coming late to the party.

We're still yet to see bigger names jumping into the space. Nespresso is yet to make its own move, though recently launched a touchless Momento model for office spaces which also utilizes a smartphone app. However, even the best Nespresso machines don't offer at-home WiFi compatibility.

It's likely, then, that bigger brands will start to release more of their own WiFi-connected models, and as the K-Supreme Plus proves, they may not be as expensive as previous early releases. Once those prices start to hit the $199.99 position of Keurig's recent release they can gather momentum in the mainstream market, so firing up an app to make your pod coffee may not be such a distant dream.

