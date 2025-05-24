I like my coffee with milk, sugar, and… AI? I tested out De’Longhi’s new superautomatic espresso machine, and it literally has a personality

The De'Longhi Rivelia is the brand-new superautomatic coffee machine from the iconic Italian manufacturer. If you don't know what a superautomatic machine is, it's basically an espresso machine that does absolutely everything.

Think: grinding beans, dosing coffee, pulling shots, frothing milk, and even emptying the coffee grounds out. It's for those days when you just want hot bean juice, and you want it now.

Some of the best espresso machines can be a labor of love — sometimes a labor of absolute burning hate when they just won't behave — so superautomatic machines can be really attractive for the right person. Imagine fresh, hot coffee served in literal seconds, and you don't have to put on pants to get it. What could be better, right?

Well... (drum roll please) the De'Longhi Rivelia has leveled up, big time. Not only does the Rivelia serve aforementioned hot bean juice in seconds, it does it with a friendly smile and a ChatGPT-level of enthusiasm.

No, the Rivelia doesn't have AI in the chatbot sense, but there is something oddly... obedient about it. Starting with its screen prompts — let's get into it.

De'Longhi Rivelia: $1,499 at Amazon Launched in May 2025 in the U.S. (and 2023 in the U.K.), the Rivelia is the newest superautomatic in De'Longhi's lineup. It has 2 interchangeable bean hoppers for switching out coffee flavor easily, a huge 18 customizable drink recipes, and makes fresh hot coffee in seconds.

Good morning, how can I be of service today?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As soon as I plugged in the Rivelia, I knew something was up. Other automatic machines I've used have laggy and unresponsive screens — just what I want first thing in the morning, completely uncaffeinated.

However, the Rivelia is the complete opposite. Immediately, I felt like the heavens themselves had opened up and sent a blindingly bright light to my coffee machine screen.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

And for good reason — the Rivelia's screen is a little more developed than your average coffee machine. But it's not the LED screen itself that I think you should know about. It's what the screen does.

Have you ever made a coffee and thought, "Yeah, that was nice, but you know what'd make it better? A little personality." Well, if you have, De'Longhi has answered your prayers.

Yes, the Rivelia talks about itself in the first person. It's not just "I will go ahead and set that now". It also says things like "Would you like me to save your new settings?", "I recommend preparing at least 3 coffees" and "I'll use some hot water to heat up."

I've used my fair share of espresso machines, but I've never had one talk about itself like a real person before.

Do you think this is cute, or a little scary? Do you think of the Rivelia as a friendly coffee robot, a helping hand, or does it border on uncanny valley territory? I know where I stand.

A little uncanny valley...

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

I suppose this begs the question: Do coffee machines really need to talk about themselves in the first person? (Also, the more obvious thought: Is it really that deep? To some people, yes.)

Well, I can see both sides. If you're a complete beginner and have never laid a finger on a coffee machine before, I can imagine it's quite comforting to have a friendly face (LED screen) walk you through making coffee. There's enough scary whirring and whining on the average espresso machine to put off even seasoned coffee drinkers.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, if you're the aforementioned seasoned coffee drinker, this overly-enthusiastic attitude can feel a little stifling. I felt a little disconcerted after a few hours — but that's just me.

If, like me, you want to be left to your own coffee-devices, then I've got some recommendations I think you'll want to know about.

Espresso lovers might wanna skip this one

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And after all that... all the bells and whistles, all the proverbial barista robots lovingly crafting your morning brew... the Rivelia still doesn't make technically good espresso.

Superautomatic espresso machines are physically incapable of it. It's not a Rivelia-shaped flaw, it's an automatic coffee machine flaw.

'True' espresso needs the following things: the perfect grind, a level coffee bed, an even and steady tamp (around 20kg pressure), and a controlled flow of water.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

All of which, unfortunately, are only really possible on a manual (or at least semi-automatic) espresso machine and a standalone grinder. Built-in grinders, generally, aren't as adept as standalones and result in inferior grind.

As a result, the Rivelia's coffee is merely fine. I wouldn't shout about it from the rooftops, but I also wouldn't turn it down. I mean this in the nicest way, but it's like fancy McDonalds coffee. It does the trick and tastes good, but it's nothing to salivate over.

Compare these two shots. The first one was prepared on the Smeg EMC02 and the second on the Rivelia.

Image 1 of 2 Smeg EMC02 (Image credit: Erin Bashford / Tom's Guide) De'Longhi Rivelia (Image credit: Erin Bashford)

It's just apples and oranges, isn't it?

If you want to get into serious coffee and don't know where to start, let me help you out. I recommend the Breville (Sage in the U.K.) Bambino Plus and either the Comandante C40 MK2 hand grinder, the $$$ Eureka Mignon Specialita, or the cheaper-but-still decent Brazata Encore ESP (both electric grinders).

You'll also want to check out some of the best coffee scales to ensure you've got the ideal ratios for delicious espresso (aim for 1:2 coffee:water within 25-28 seconds). If you follow these easy steps, you'll be well on your way to perfect espresso every time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The bottom line is: if you want fresh coffee every morning with the least amount of effort possible, and a friendly face to go with it, then the De'Longhi Rivelia is a great machine to get you started.

However, if you think yourself more of a coffee connoisseur (or you want to become one), then you're better off with the separate espresso machine and grinder I mentioned just above.