Jets vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Jets vs Broncos live stream features two teams going through opposite starts to their seasons. Teddy Bridgewater will lead his undefeated Broncos against Zach Wilson’s winless Jets in this NFL live stream .

Jets vs Broncos channel, start time The Jets vs Broncos live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

Could the Broncos (2-0) have finally found their long-term answer at quarterback? Teddy Bridgewater is trying to do everything he can to convince Denver of that. The 28-year-old was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2014 draft. A year later he helped guide Minnesota to the playoffs. The year after, he suffered a season ending knee injury a week before the season started. Since that injury, Bridgwater has been looking to show why he was worth a first round selection. It appears after stops in New Orleans and Carolina, he’s getting a chance to put down some roots in Denver.

Bridgewater’s passer rating of 120.7 is the fifth highest in the NFL among quarterbacks who have at least 50 pass attempts this season. He enters this Jets game after putting up 328 yards against the Jaguars with two touchdown passes and he did that in his first game without Jerry Jeudy who was placed on IR last week with an ankle injury. In Jeudy’s stead, Bridgewater hit Courtland Sutton nine times for 159 yards.

Jets (0-2) rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is hoping to get to Teddy’s level of play at some point this season, but he’s got a long way to go. The second overall pick in April’s draft has had the roughest start to his career of any quarterback from this draft class. Wilson is coming off a four interception game against the Patriots that lowered his passer rating to an NFL worst 56.1.

It’s going to be a tall order for the Jets to notch their first win of the season on the road against the Broncos. Jets are averaging just 10-points-per-game second fewest only to the Dolphins and they’re taking on a defense that has allowed only 13ppg on average through two games.

The Broncos are big 10.5-point favorites at Mile High against the Jets. The over/under is 41.

How to watch Jets vs Broncos live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Jets vs Broncos live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Jets vs Broncos live streams in the US

In the US, Jets vs Broncos is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 29.

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Jets vs Broncos live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Jets vs Broncos live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Broncos on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jets vs Broncos live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Jets vs Broncos live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jets vs Broncos live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.