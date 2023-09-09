Jaguars vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 online

For the eighth consecutive time, Indianapolis begins the season with a new man at center, and you can see how rookie QB Anthony Richardson handles leading his team on the Jaguars vs Colts live stream. For Jacksonville, this feels like it could be the start of a memorable campaign. You'll need to watch the NFL live stream to catch the action, and you can tune in from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Jaguars vs Colts live stream channel, start time The Jaguars vs Colts live stream is on Sunday, Sep. 10.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It's no coincidence that Doug Pederson's first season in charge turned out to be Trevor Lawrence's breakout campaign, and many onlookers expect the Jags signal-caller to be in the MVP conversation come the end of the season.

With a favorable schedule, a young and talented team gaining valuable experience, and Calvin Ridley back from suspension, they have all the ingredients they need to not just dominate the AFC South but challenge for AFC supremacy.

The arrivals of Richardson and new head coach Shane Steichen have given Colts fans reasons to be hopeful, though the Jonathan Taylor trade request situation isn't helping anybody. Their sole shining light last season will miss at least the first four weeks of the season, which means it'll be a case of running back by committee at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

DraftKings has the Jags (-238) as favorites over the Colts (+195). Here's everything you need to watch the Jaguars vs Colts live stream online.

How to watch Jaguars vs Colts live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN offers access to more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and struggling to watch Jaguars vs Colts, there is still a way to see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your hometown, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Jaguars vs Colts live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Jaguars vs Colts live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sep. 10).

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on Fox, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local Fox channel. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Jaguars vs Colts live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch Jaguars vs Colts live for free if — and only if — your local Fox affiliate is showing the game.

Jaguars vs Colts live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jaguars vs Colts on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season.

Instead, the game is being live-streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of £37.75.

The Jaguars vs Colts live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Jaguars vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jaguars vs Colts live streams in Canada. DAZN is the home of live Champions League soccer games in Canada too.

The game is also on TSN.

Jaguars vs Colts live streams in Australia

Aussies cannot watch Jaguars vs Colts live streams on 7Mate, Kayo Sports or Foxtel, the main NFL broadcasters Down Under.

Instead, the game is being live-streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which is showing every single NFL game this season, with a subscription priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.