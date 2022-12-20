Jack Ryan season 3 release date and time — How to watch online

When you watch Jack Ryan season 3 online, you see a man on the run from the CIA — and attempting to stop the rise of a new Soviet Empire. Thus is the state of things in Prime Video's big spy series.

While working in Rome, Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) gets information that a nuclear strike is being planned by a cabal that is trying to bring the Soviet Empire back. It's called the Sokol Project.

Trying to stop it himself, Ryan becomes a suspect in a case, and the U.S. government believes he's actually on the wrong side of the law. The twists and turns come fast and frenetically, as nuclear war seems to have been a guise for a larger gambit.

It appears that Jack's only allies are James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Mike November (Michael Kelly), as the rest of his former colleagues have been sent to bring him in. Oh, and new character Ding Chavez (Michael Peña) may be getting a whole spinoff series, as one is currently in development.

Treat Jack Ryan season 3 like a precious resource, as it's the penultimate season of the series. Yes, Jack Ryan season 4 will be its final outing. So, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Jack Ryan season 3 (And check out the trailer, too):

How to watch Jack Ryan season 3 online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

Jack Ryan season 3 premieres on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST / 3 p.m. AEDT (technically Thursday at 9 p.m. PT) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) .

All eight episodes will debut at once.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Rings of Power.

How to watch Jack Ryan season 3 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Jack Ryan season 3. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Jack Ryan season 3 episode schedule, titles

Jack Ryan season 3 gets a binge-friendly all-at-once release on Dec. 21, 2022. Here are the episode titles:

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 1, "Falcon" — Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 2, "Old Haunts" — Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 3, "Running With Wolves" — Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 4, "Our Death's Keeper"— Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 5, "Druz'ya i Vragi" — Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 6, "Ghosts" — Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 7, "Moscow Rules" — Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 8, "Star on the Wall" — Dec. 21

Jack Ryan season 3 cast

Right now, there's little to really bet on. Jack's not standing still, and previous cast members may not gravitate into his direction. That said, we know the below characters are returning, and the show wouldn't exist without — of course — John Krasinski as Jack Ryan.