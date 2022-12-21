FuboTV just got a huge upgrade for cord cutters

We've got big news for the world of cord-cutters. FuboTV, one of the best cable TV alternatives, just inked a huge deal to bring Bally Sports networks to its service. This changes much of the landscape for sports fans, as DirecTV Stream's stranglehold on those services is over.

Announced today (Dec. 21) via press release (opens in new tab), FuboTV is bringing the 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) to its service "in the coming weeks." The full list of channels can be found below.

Many Bally Sports channels are crucial for fans who want to follow their favorite teams year-round, as most American sports leagues (that is, everything but the NFL) air the majority of their games on regional sports networks. That's because TNT doesn't have enough time for every basketball game, nor does TBS have enough time for every MLB game.

According to FuboTV, this deal extends its RSN total to 35 channels. A FuboTV representative confirmed to Tom's Guide that these channels will be available in its entry-level (Pro) package, which costs $69.99 per month. That package is much cheaper than DirecTV Stream's $99 per month Choice package, where its RSNs are kept.

Curious how big Bally is for the sports? Our guide on where to stream live sports shows how many (if not most) MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL teams air on Bally Sports networks.

For example, just look at the below breakdown of all the teams whose NBA live streams are at home on Bally channels:

Bally Sports' basketball channels

Swipe to scroll horizontally Basketball team Local channel Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets Bally Sports Carolinas Cleveland Cavaliers Bally Sports Ohio Dallas Mavericks Bally Sports Southwest Detroit Pistons Bally Sports Detroit Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Indiana Los Angeles Clippers Bally Sports SoCal Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Southeast Miami Heat Bally Sports Sun Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Wisconsin Minnesota Timberwolves Bally Sports North New Orleans Pelicans Bally Sports New Orleans Oklahoma City Thunder Bally Sports Oklahoma San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports Southwest

Every Bally Sports channel coming to FuboTV

The total list of all 19 Bally Sports RSNs is as follows:

Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Indiana

Bally Sports Kansas City

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports North

Bally Sports Ohio

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Analysis: Exactly what sports fans have needed

Recently, Tom's Guide Global Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer wanted to follow Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as the batsman chased Roger Maris' regular season home run record. He couldn't, because the YES Network is only on DirecTV Stream, and Mark has YouTube TV.

While the YES Network isn't a part of this deal (it will eventually get its own streaming service), this is one big example of what's wrong with the world of live sports. Many a sports fan has likely stuck with cable because of these terrible decisions one must make. (DirecTV Stream's high price for its RSN package is one reason why you might avoid it.)

We hope to see many more channels follow suit.