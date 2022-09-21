Italy vs England live stream and how to watch UEFA Nations League game online

The Italy vs England live stream is a must-win match for the Three Lions, who face the prospect of being relegated from their UEFA Nations League division — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Italy vs England live stream date, time, channels The Italy vs England live stream takes place Friday, September 23.

► Time 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

• FREE live stream — Watch on All 4 (opens in new tab) (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The euphoria that came in the wake of winning last summer's Euro 2020 tournament hasn’t lasted long for the Italian national team, after they failed to qualify for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Champions of Europe were knocked out in the qualifiers by North Macedonia back in March in a result that still stings even six months later.

Italy’s performances in this year’s iteration of the Nations League tournament haven’t raised the spirits much either. The Azzurri sit third in the table, having only managed a single win over Hungary alongside two draws, but at least that’s a better record than England, who are at the foot of Group 3 without a win to their name.

The Three Lions qualified for the World Cup with ease, but in the Nations League have endured a tough campaign and will be relegated to League B unless they can muster a victory in either this game or their match against Germany on Sunday (September 25).

Adding further drama to this fixture is the fact that England are still looking for revenge after losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, but the last time these side met the result was a goalless draw.

Of course, Gareth Southgate has more pressing concerns than getting even with Italy now. England’s last international fixture was a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Hungary on home turf. A result is badly needed to boost confidence levels as the World Cup tournament in Qatar draws ever closer.

Can Italy pile more misery on the Three Lions, or will England get back to winning ways ahead of the World Cup? Find out by watching an Italy vs England live stream, and we’ll show you how to do so below.

How to watch FREE Italy vs England live streams

f you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to FREE Italy vs England live streams of the Nations League game.

That's because the free-to-air Channel 4 and its All 4 (opens in new tab) streaming service have the rights to the action.

Usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the game? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream wherever you are

The Italy vs England live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to All 4 or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Italy vs England live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) as the streamer is home to every UEFA Nations League match this year.

Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

The Italy vs England game is also streaming on ViX Plus (opens in new tab), which costs $6.99 per month and also offers access to a whole host of Spanish-language content including original series and exclusive movies.

If you already use these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Italy vs England live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and it's streaming every single UEFA Nations League match. Plus, it offers access to dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Italy vs England live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's good news if you're in the U.K. — as the Italy vs England live stream will be shown free-to-air on Channel 4 and its streaming platform All 4 (opens in new tab). The game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. BST, but coverage begins at 7pm.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Italy vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Italy vs England live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all the UEFA Nations League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Italy vs England live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).