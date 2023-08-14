iPhone 15 Pro leaked benchmarks suggest a massive leap in performance

We’ve already heard rumors about how powerful the iPhone 15 Pro could be, thanks to the new 3nm A17 Bionic chipset. Now a new set of leaked benchmarks from leaker Naveen Tech Wala , give us a better idea of just how powerful the iPhone 15 Pro really is.

Naveen Tech Wala claims to have benchmarking scores of the iPhone 15 Pro powered by the A17 Bionic. The listed scores are incredibly impressive, beating the iPhone 14 Pro by some distance. Though the figures are quite different to the ones from a previous iPhone 15 Pro benchmarking leak .

A17 benchmark#iphone15 #iphone15pro pic.twitter.com/b817WOjJtKAugust 12, 2023 See more

According to the leaker, the iPhone 15 Pro managed a 3,269 single-core score with a 7,666 on the multi-core testing, The page also suggests that the chip will indeed have a maximum clock speed of 3.7GHz, and 6 processor cores. The score sheet looks like this is a Geekbench test, though Naveen doesn’t actually specify which benchmarking tool was used. I would suspect that it’s Geekbench 6, based on how these scores compare to the previous benchmarking leak.

That previous leak claimed the iPhone 15 Pro’s Geekbench 5 results were a 2,317 single-core score and a 6,750 multi-core score. Meanwhile Geekbench 6 testing resulted in a 3,019 single-core score and a 7,860 multi-core score. These latest figures suggest a slight increase in single-core performance, but also slight decline in multi-core performance.

Meanwhile the iPhone 14 Pro earned a 2,557 single-core score and 6,777 multi-core score in Geekbench 6 testing , or 1,891 and 5,469 using Geekbench 5 . Whichever way you look at it, these results suggest we’re in store for a massive improvement for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple hasn’t publicly revealed any details about the A17 Bionic chipset, but rumors do give us some idea of where this extra performance came from. The chip is expected to be the first (and currently only) mobile chip to be built using a 3nm process, which is significantly smaller than the 4nm A16 Bionic and 5nm chips used in the best Android phones.

That process node should enable greater efficiency in the chip, with manufacturer TSMC claiming that the 3nm process could boost efficiency by around 35%. That’s significantly higher than the 10%-25% we usually see from new generations of A-series chips. That greater efficiency also applies to power consumption, which should offer a boost to the iPhone 15 Pro’s battery life — though it’s unclear as to how much of an improvement we should expect.

The iPhone 15 Pro is currently expected to launch around September 12 at the September Apple Event, alongside the rest of the iPhone 15 family, the Apple Watch 9 and possibly the iPad mini 7.