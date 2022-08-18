iPhone 14 cases just leaked online — here are all the colors

The official iPhone 14 announcement isn't happening yet, though it may come as soon as September 7 based on the rumored date for the next Apple event. But at least we have a better idea of what colors the silicone iPhone 14 cases will come in — and that may tip us off to the colors of the phone themselves.

Majin Bu is a leaker with a reputable track record when it comes to iPhone case colors. They recently tweeted (opens in new tab) out images of what are identical clones of the iPhone 14 cases. While these reproductions are (obviously) not official, the manufacturers that make these cases often have advance notice regarding the official colors so they can complement what Apple's upcoming phones will look like.

(Image credit: Majin Bu/Twitter)

Majin Bu does point out that these are just clones and not the actual cases. The official colors are subject to change. Still, it seems like we can view these as highly likely to resemble the official cases Apple will release — at least when it comes to appearance.

Potential iPhone 14 case colors

According to Majin Bu (opens in new tab), it looks like we will get the following eight colors for the silicone iPhone 14 cases: Midnight (black), Succulent (seafoam green), Chalk Pink, Red, Lilac, Sun glow (yellow), Stormblue (dark blue) and Elderberry (purple).

(Image credit: Majin Bu/Twitter)

That's a wider array of options than the iPhone 14 color rumors we've heard so far. The most recent leak suggests six potential iPhone 14 colors — green, purple, blue, black, white and red. Last year, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini arrived in five color options, though Apple subsequently added a green version earlier this year.

iPhone Pro colors tend to be even more limited, and available in less vibrant shades. Current iPhone 14 Pro rumors suggest purple, green, silver and graphite options for Apple's pricier phones.

(Image credit: Majin Bu/Twitter)

An earlier tweet from Majin Bu (opens in new tab) suggested these colors would apply to cases for all four iPhone 14 models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Plus is the newcomer — the rumored iPhone 14 Max with the 6.7-inch display that will supposedly take the place of the iPhone mini in Apple's new lineup. It's still unclear whether Apple is going with Max or Plus for the name of the new model, but the Majin Bu tweet seems to suggest the latter.

The images show a fairly large cutout on the back of the case to house the iPhone's signature camera bump. Based on the size, you might also buy into the notion that the Pro model's camera bump is getting bigger, supposedly to house a bigger sensor.

Those aren't the only rumored iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro differences. The Pro models will likely ditch the notch that's become a fixture on iPhone displays, and they could also be the only phones to get an A16 Bionic processor. We'll find out whether those rumors are true — and what colors the new phones will come in — next month.