iPhone 14 specs: what we expect for all four new iPhones

The iPhone 14 specs won't be full revealed until the Apple event, which is tipped for September 7, but the rumors and leaks paint a pretty full picture of what to expect.

For one, Apple will reportedly kill the iPhone mini in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max (or iPhone 14 Plus) with a 6.7-inch display. So shoppers could get a big screen without paying a Pro premium.

Speaking of the iPhone 14 Pro, there are so many upgrades tipped for this lineup that Apple may raise the price by $100 for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We're talking about a new 48MP main camera, always-on display and faster A16 Bionic chip along with 256GB of storage.

In fact, our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison points to the biggest differences in years. So what does this mean in terms of actual iPhone 14 specs? Let's break it all down.

iPhone 14 rumored specs

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Max iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Screen size 6.1-inches 6.7-inches 6.1-inches 6.7-inches Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 1-120Hz 1-120Hz CPU Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic RAM 6GB (LPDDR4X) 6GB (LPDDR4X) 6GB (LPDDR5) 6GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Cameras Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom Battery size 3,279mAh 4,323mAh 3,200mAh 4,352mAh Colors Green, purple, blue, black, white and red Green, purple, blue, black, white and red Purple, green, silver and graphite Purple, green, silver and graphite

iPhone 14 specs: Size and weight

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple’s experiment with mini iPhones is over. The iPhone 12 and 13 mini reportedly sold so poorly that Apple has pulled the plug on an iPhone 14 mini, meaning that the 6.1-inches will be as small as it gets this time around. You should be able to buy an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro in that size.

So what’s replacing the mini? The anticipated device is the iPhone 14 Max (or possibly iPhone 14 Plus) — a 6.7-inch handset that would match the iPhone 14 Pro Max for screen real estate.

In short, Apple seems to be simplifying the lineup: now you don’t need to spend top dollar to get a large panel. The flipside, unfortunately, is that those who favor the best small phones will have to settle for last year’s iPhone 13 mini instead.

Weight-wise, we expect this means that the basic iPhone 14 will be similar to the iPhone 13, which tips the scales at 174g or 6.1 ounces. The others are harder to guess, thanks to the uncharted territory of the larger regular version and a more complicated camera setup on the Pro models.

We do expect that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be heavier and thicker, owing to a new 48MP and bigger camera bump.

iPhone 14 specs: Screen and refresh rate

Although the screen sizes may now be the same between the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, the tech is set to remain one of the biggest dividing lines between the tiers.

The iPhone 13 Pro series introduced 120Hz refresh rates (or ProMotion as Apple brands it) and this should be returning to the iPhone 14 Pro handsets. In fact, it’s rumored to be improved, with the refresh rate capable of dropping as low as 1Hz, meaning an always-on display is expected for the first time on the two iPhone Pro models.

The regular iPhone 14 won’t be getting this, however. While still OLED, the panels will apparently cap at 60Hz, making things a bit less smooth and meaning buyers won’t get access to the brand new always-on display mode. We have heard one rumor that Apple could up the refresh rate to 90Hz on the iPhone 14 series, but we're not holding our breath.

iPhone 14 specs: CPU AND RAM

In the past, iPhones have shared the same chipset within generations. Whether you buy a $399 2022 iPhone SE or the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro, you’ll still get the Apple A15 Bionic chip powering things — which is good, as it’s the fastest mobile chip out there.

Not so this generation, according to the rumors. Apple will apparently be making the Pro more appealing by giving it exclusive access to the all-new A16 Bionic processor. The regular iPhone 14 would stick with the A15 from the previous generation.

That’s not all. According to a recent report, while all handsets will reportedly get 6GB RAM, the Pro models will benefit from faster LPDDR5 memory. The non-Pro handsets, meanwhile, would stick with LPDDR4X RAM.

iPhone 14 specs: Storage

We’re not expecting big changes here. One rumor has suggested the iPhone 14 Pro series will start with 256GB of storage — which could ease the sting of a price hike. However, others have poured cold water on this and said all handsets will start at 128GB.

If things do stay the same, you’ll get a choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage for all iPhone 14 handsets, with the possibility of 1TB for the Pro models.

iPhone 14 specs: Cameras

This is another area where Apple is reportedly planning on a major iPhone 14 Pro upgrade. We’ve heard that while the regular iPhone 14 models will stick with 12MP cameras, the Pro versions will get the first megapixel upgrade since the iPhone 6s debuted back in 2015.

The iPhone 14 Pro handsets will apparently benefit from a 48MP lens, which could easily give the phone a spot on our list of the best camera phones. This new camera may also be capable of shooting 8K video.

We’d imagine the telephoto lens — a Pro exclusive on past iPhones — will also be exclusive to the Pro line for this generation.

To be clear, the regular iPhone 14 could still offer improved photography, even without a boost to the lens. Raw specs are only half the battle, and we’d imagine Apple has done some work on the software side of things behind the scenes.

We've also heard that all four iPhone 14 models will get a new front camera with autofocus capability, which should improve selfie shots.

iPhone 14 specs: Battery sizes

One source claims that most iPhone 14 handsets will be getting a battery boost this time around. The only exception is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will apparently lose a little capacity — but given the ridiculous stamina of its predecessor (over 12 hours in our intensive test), we’re not overly worried.

The iPhone 14 will reportedly get a 3,279 mAh battery, 4,323 mAh for the iPhone 14 Max, 3,200 mAh for iPhone 14 Pro and 4,352 for iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It’s also worth remembering that the Apple A16 Bionic chipset may well offer efficiency savings to give the Pro models more battery life overall. We shall have to wait and see.

iPhone 14 specs: Colors

Apple historically likes to offer different color options for the regular and Pro iPhones, and the latest rumors suggest that 2022’s handsets will be no different.

We can apparently expect the iPhone 14 to arrive in green, purple, blue, black, white and red color schemes. The Pro version, meanwhile, may be available in purple, green, silver and graphite.

iPhone 14 specs: Outlook

For those with their hearts set on an iPhone 14 Pro, this looks like an exciting upgrade. The new 48MP camera could make it worth the price of entry alone, with the always-on display and faster chipset as an added bonus.

For wannabe buyers of the regular iPhone 14, it’s a more complicated picture. Thus far the leaked specs don't point to very many upgrades, so we're going to have to see what's confirmed at the Apple event. But the new iPhone 14 Max at least seems exciting because it would be an entirely new model.

Make sure you check out our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro hub for all the latest info.