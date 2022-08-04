iPhone 14 leaker just tipped a ton of details — colors, always-on display and more

We're likely just over a month away from the iPhone 14 launch, so it should come as no surprise that rumors and leaks have started to heat up. We have a new batch that more confirms things we've heard already, just from a different source.

Leaker @Jioriku on Twitter (opens in new tab) laid out a large swath of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro details. Perhaps the most interesting to a lot of people, Jioriku gave us the colors we can expect this year. We hope you like purple.

According to the leak, the iPhone 14 will come in the following colors.

iPhone 14 colors

According to the leak, the iPhone 14 will come in the following colors.

Green

Purple

Blue

Black

White

Red

iPhone 14 Pro colors

While the iPhone 14 Pro will have fewer, more "professional" options.

Purple

Green

Silver

Graphite

As speculated, Jioriku confirms from their sources that purple is the iPhone 14 Pro's "fun" color that breaks away from the standard silver and black. (Although, is the iPhone 11 Pro's forest green coming back?) Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro's was Sierra Blue. Jioriku also says purple is replacing pink for the iPhone 14.

Jioriku's large thread continues. Apparently, the A16 Bionic is built on the same 5nm process as the A15 Bionic. The leaker says that they think software and better chassis cooling have some part to play in the performance increase that they saw.

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display and design

But there's more. Jioriku claims that the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display (AOD) will mirror your lock screen setup. That means it'll have the same widgets and complications, and the leak says that AOD will operate kind of like the Apple Watch's Nightstand mode.

The iPhone 14 will allegedly keep the same body materials and storage options. Apple supposedly tried out titanium on the iPhone 14 Pro, but found it too difficult to work with. Jioriku confirms other reports that Apple has gone with a different supplier for camera lenses, but the leaker is unsure which company Apple has chosen. They also say that BOE's production for the non-Pro iPhone 14 models is already in full swing.

Furthermore, Jioriku says that the iPhone 14 Pro's dual hole-punch displays "look weird as expected but are very much a thing." Gorilla Glass Victus will apparently protect them.

iPhone 14 charging and MagSafe

Charging will also see an upgrade according to the leaker, jumping to 30W. However, they note that the iPhone 14 might lower to 25-27W depending on heat. There also might be reverse wireless charging, but Jioriku doesn't expect it to come at launch. The MagSafe magnets will reportedly be slightly stronger this year, and Jioriku says that the MagSafe battery pack will get bigger and heavier this time around.

iPhone 14 prices

Finally, Jioriku concludes their thread with some pricing info, corroborating some of what we've heard. The iPhone 14 will supposedly start at $799, the iPhone 14 Max at $999, the iPhone 14 Pro at $1,099, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,199. That's a $100 increase on the Pro models, just like previous reports have mentioned. But it's interesting that you might pay a $200 premium to get the 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone 14, versus a $100 difference between the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Jioriku's thread is a long one, so we encourage you to go read it for yourself. We expect to hear all about the iPhone 14 at a launch event in mid-September, if Apple keeps to its patterns. Until then, check out our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for all the latest info.