iPhone 13 could finally get a smaller notch — here's how

The iPhone 13 could finally see Apple shrink its flagship phone's display notch, changing a feature that has been in Cupertino's phones for four generations.

A new report based on "industry sources" from DigiTimes claims that the iPhone's trademark central notch isn't going away but will be noticeably smaller. And it added that the iPhone 13 could take iPhone 12 Pro Max's best photography features and make them available across the entire next-gen iPhone range.

Apple could achieve this notch downsizing by combining the currently separated infrared flood illuminator, sensor and dot projector, which make up the iPhone 12's Face ID unlocking system, into a single module. With two fewer sensors required, we should see a much narrower notch on the iPhone 13.

The selfie camera sensor will be altered too, It will get an upgrade from a 5-part lens to a 6-part lens, a change that will help reduce small distortions in images caused by the light passing through the camera lens.

iPhone 13 could get killer camera upgrades

On the back, of the phone, all models are apparently going to use Apple's sensor-shift stabilization system. Only the iPhone 12 Pro Max currently uses this feature. Given that this phone sits at the top of our best camera phones rankings, it would be exciting to see one of its secret weapons make it to all iPhone 13 models.

Image stabilization is a crucial addition to phone cameras to avoid the shaky-looking photographs that are naturally caused by slight movements of the user's hands. All modern phones typically use electronic image stabilization (EIS), but some also use optical image stabilization (OIS), which allows the camera lens to move freely and limit blurring.

Sensor-shift stabilization works similarly to OIS, but allows the sensor to move instead of the lens, as the name suggests. This apparently results in more effective stabilizing than the usual method.

Finally, DigiTimes' report also makes mention of higher resolution sensors coming to the iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple has kept the iPhone's cameras at a fairly small 12MP for some time without it losing ground to competitors.

But with rival phones now regularly using 48MP, 64MP and even 108MP cameras (in the case of phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra), it makes sense for Apple to upgrade this now.

The base iPhone 13 models won't get these new sensors. They will instead inherit the ones used by the iPhone 12 Pro, which while not new are still great cameras.

We've still got a long wait for the iPhone 13, assuming it'll be launched in September as is Apple's historic tendency. Beyond these camera upgrades, the other big change to look out for is the elimination of the Lightning port, as it's rumored that the iPhone 13 will be Apple's first wireless-only phone. Expect other upgrades like a new chipset, a 120Hz display and possibly the return of Touch ID.