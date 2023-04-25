iPadOS 17 — everything we know so far

Apple will almost certainly release iPadOS 17 later this year, sticking to its pattern of annual software update for its tablets. But we're not going to be waiting for long to discover what's in store for the iPad operating system.

Odds are high that we'll hear more iPadOS 17 details during Apple's WWDC 2023 in June, with a preview of everything the update has to offer included as part of that event's keynote.

In the meantime, the rumor mill has been chugging along steadily, dropping some choice bits of intel. Here's what we know about iPadOS 17 so far.

For reference, Apple released iPadOS 16 on October 24, 2022, and iPadOS 15 on September 20, 2021. So it feels like an easy bet that iPadOS 17 will debut in late September or October.

But we won't have to wait for the fall to see the new iPadOS version. Apple typically previews its planned software updates at WWDC. The 2023 version starts June 5, and we'd expect to see iPadOS 17 included in Apple's keynote. That sam week, Apple will likely introduce a beta of the software to developers, before launching its iPadOS 17 public beta a few weeks later.

iPadOS 17: Likely supported devices

Expect Apple to push iPadOS 17 out to many of its best iPad models. Obviously, we don't know which ones that will be, at least not officially. But we can hazard a guess.

With iPadOS 16, Apple dropped support for two older tablets — the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4, which debuted in 2014 and 2015, respectively. A report from iPhoneSoft claims three models of Apple iPad released between 2015 and 2017 won’t receive iPadOS 17 support: the iPad 5th Gen, iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Gen).

Considering that Apple's latest generations of iPads come equipped with speedy M1 and M2 chipsets, it makes sense the company would want to upgrade its operating system without being hamstrung by aging, less powerful hardware.

iPadOS 17: Potential new features

The iPadOS 17 update is sure to bring a slew of new features to compatible Apple tablets. Odds are Apple's upcoming smartphone update, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17 will share many of the same features. (As always, there may be a few iPad-specific improvements for iPadOS 17 if Apple stays true to form this year.)

Several rumors have suggested that iOS 17 could open up access to third-party app stores, finally giving iPhone users the ability to get their apps from somewhere other than Apple's own app store. Apple could include this with iPadOS 17 as well. Some have suggested this iOS feature will be exclusive to Europe, where new regulations have put Apple's feet to the fire to open up its walled garden. So side-loading may be a Europe-only addition to iPadOS as well.

iPadOS 17 also may get some standalone iPad features, hopefully building on the functionality of the tablets as pseudo computers.

An initial rumor claimed that iOS 17 and iPadOS were going to see fewer changes this year, as Apple as putting its focus on an upcoming VR/AR headset that required more development resources. Subsequent reports, though, has claimed iOS 17 will add a few more new capabilities than first assumed that would include some much-requested features. Specifics are lacking, but some possibilities include active widgets and a redesigned control center. It's possible that these capabilities could also make their way into iPadOS 17.

Another rumored iOS 17 is a new journaling app that would let users jot down their daily activities, using on-device data like location information as prompts. It's possible that such an app could be included in the iPadOS 17 update, too.

iPadOS 17 outlook

We'll get a more complete story for iPadOS 17 once WWDC 2023 gets underway and Apple offers its usual sneak preview of the software update. Until then, we'll be on the lookout for more iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 rumors to give us a better idea of the new features coming to Apple's tablets later on this year.