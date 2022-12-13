iOS 16.2 live now — here’s all the new features for your iPhone

The last big update to iOS 16 for 2022 has arrived, and you can download it now. iOS 16.2 is now available for general release, after a beta testing process that adds several new features to Apple's iPhone software.

Leading the changes in iOS 16.2 are a new Freeform app for cross-device brainstorming and a karaoke mode for Apple Music. Other features now part of iOS 16 include a Medications widget for the Lock Screen, Apple News integration for the Weather app and a new Dynamic Island update only for iPhone 14 Pro users.

Here's a complete look at what iOS 16.2 brings to your iPhone:

iOS 16.2: Apple Music Sing

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Music Sing is a new built-in karaoke mode for Apple Music users that debuts with iOS 16.2. While you won't get this karaoke mode for every song in Apple's 100 million-plus song library, it promises to be a lot of fun on eligible tracks.

You'll need to subscribe to Apple Music, Apple's $10.99/month subscription service. Apple Music Sing displays the lyrics of the song on your device and gives you a separate volume control for the song's vocals, allowing you to either sing by yourself or with the original vocalist.

iOS 16.2 Advanced Data Protection

(Image credit: Apple)

Advanced Data Protection is now part of iOS 16. Just go to the Settings app, tap on your name, and then iCloud. From there, you can turn Advanced Data Protection on.

This security feature brings end-to-end encryption to Apple's iCloud storage service, which is a massive win for iPhone users. While it won't encrypt Mail, Contacts or Calendar data, this is an extra level of data security for a lot of your most sensitive information.

iOS 16.2: Always-on display improvements

(Image credit: MacRumors)

iOS 16 added the Always-on display to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, bringing it in line with its Android competitors. This allowed users to view the time, sports scores, Calendar notifications and more, all without needing to unlock their phones.

iOS 16.2 allows you to disable the wallpaper and/or notifications on the Always-on display. While this may not be a big feature for everyone, it can clear clutter from the Always-on display, giving you just what you need and nothing more.

iOS 16.2 AirDrop

(Image credit: Future)

AirDrop allows you to share files from your iPhone to another — no cable needed. Now Apple is changing things up by limiting the ability to receive an AirDrop (opens in new tab) from "Everyone" to only work for 10 minutes.

This feature change is not without controversy. Apple initially made the change only in China, allegedly at the request of the Chinese government to limit the communication abilities of protestors. Now it looks like the entire world can only leave themselves open to receiving an AirDrop for 10 minutes at a time unless they want to keep it between contacts.

iOS 16.2: Freeform

Maybe you forgot about Freeform, an app that Apple first previewed during its Worldwide Developer Conference in June. Apple touts Freeform as a brainstorming and collaboration tool, with the app serving as a kind of mobile whiteboard that people can work on together in real-time.

Freeform running on an iPad (Image credit: Apple)

Freeform seems to be primarily geared toward the iPad, taking advantage of that device's larger screen space. (You can read our hands-on with Freeform to see what we think of this whiteboard app.) However, Freeform is designed to work on multiple Apple devices, which is why it's also included in both iOS 16.2 and the new macOS Ventura update.

iOS 16.2: Regional Weather app Apple News stories

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

If you open the iOS Weather app, and the current conditions are related to an ongoing news story, then an Apple News widget will pop up to allow you to read more about what's going on in the News app.

This feature currently seemed to limited to certain U.S. locations; we'll see if it expands to more places as iOS 16.2 is installed on more devices.

iOS 16.2: Dynamic Island upgrade for iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

iOS 16.2 has a new Dynamic Island upgrade that will now keep the Wi-Fi icon and signal bars in view while playing music on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Earlier, if a user was listening to music on the iPhone 14 Pro, Dynamic Island would show the Now Playing track along with the battery icon and either the signal icon or the Wi-Fi. With this update, the island will shrink down in width and all three icons will now be visible when music is played. It will also have a sleek animation that will set it in place.

iOS 16.2: Expanded ProMotion support

iPhones with 120Hz displays — that's the assorted iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models — get a performance boost. Apple's release notes say that animated layout changes now happen at 120Hz on ProMotion displays.

iOS 16.2: New Home app architecture

Home has received a lot of attention in iOS 16, first with an all-new design that makes it easier to view and control smart home accessories. The iOS 16.1 update brought support for Matter, an interoperability protocol backed by Google, Amazon and Apple that should help different devices work together.

The changes keep coming in iOS 16.2, which iushers in a new architecture for the Home app. Apple says the change will bring faster, more reliable performance, though we'll have to see it in action before we can see what that means for everyday use.

iOS 16.2: Sleep widget and Medications widgets

(Image credit: Future)

Throughout the iOS 16.2 beta process, we saw new widgets related to the Health app. iOS 16.2 beta 1 added a Sleep Lock Screen widget to iOS, which allows users to view their sleep-tracking data from the Lock Screen. A Sleep Home Screen widget has existed since iOS 15 but with the Lock Screen becoming more integral to iOS, the Sleep widget is getting ported over.



iOS 16.2 beta 2 brought a health widget of its own into the mix. A widget tied to the Medications feature lets users track their medication from the Lock Screen. If you take a fair amount of medications, this can be a highly useful feature given the complexities of many medication schedules.