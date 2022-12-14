Can’t run iOS 16.2? See if your iPhone can get iOS 15.7.2

iOS 16.2 rolled out this week and it brought a ton of great features to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro , as well as some older iPhones . But thanks to Apple’s great build quality, there are people still using iPhones that are so old they aren’t even eligible for the latest software.

Luckily, Apple hasn’t left all these older devices out in the cold. As reported by Ars Technica (opens in new tab), Apple launched a new iOS 15.7.2 update (opens in new tab) that brings the security patches from iOS 16.2 to a select number of older iPhones. Specifically, all models of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 as well as the iPhone SE (1st-generation). The update is also available on the iPod touch (7th generation) .

The iOS 15 update only works on the aforementioned devices. If you have a newer iPhone, you have to upgrade to iOS 16.2 to get these security patches. Apple won’t let them update to iOS 15.7.2.

iPad users are also getting a similar update, though with fewer restrictions. iPadOS 15.7.2 is available for all iPad Pro models, the iPad (5th-generation or newer), the iPad Air (2nd-generation or newer) and the iPad mini (4th-generation or newer).

Hopefully, these updates will continue for some time, allowing users to get the most out of their devices before needing to upgrade. There is some precedent to suggest that they will. The iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 couldn't upgrade to iOS 13, and they continued to receive iOS 12 security-only updates for an additional three years. Theoretically, that could have your perfectly fine iPhone 7 working until 2024 or 2025 if Apple follows this precedent.

However, if you don't want to risk being caught with a phone that Apple no longer supports, there's never been a better time to upgrade. Check out our guide on the best iPhones and then take a look at the latest phone deals to get one at a great price.