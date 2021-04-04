iMac 2021 leak just revealed 'really big' model beyond 27 inches

Apple’s 2021 iMac will not only sport a bold new look but will also have a lot more screen real estate, according to a leaker with a strong track record.

“The ‌iMac‌’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one,” wrote L0vetodream on Twitter (translated). Given that the largest iMac Apple sells is built around a 27-inch display, it looks like users will be able to enjoy more real estate.

Given the current iMac features pretty thick bezels and a sizable ‘chin’, it’s entirely possible that Apple could extend the screen size without massively increasing the footprint of the device itself. This is something Apple has done before, albeit with a different kind of hardware: the iPhone 12 mini has a larger screen than the iPhone SE, despite having a smaller size overall.

Given we’ve heard that the 2021 iMac will take design inspiration from the Apple Pro Display XDR with its flat back and reduced borders, it’s entirely possible that the iMac L0vetodream is referring to comes with the same 32-inch dimensions.

If that sounds too much, it sounds like Apple will be retaining the smaller iMac, although the rumor is that it too will be growing in size. With the same bezel and chin savings of the larger iMac, it's been suggested that the smaller model will grow from 21.5 inches to around 24 inches.

Alongside the change of design and dimensions, it’s also been reported that the new iMacs will come in a range of colors, should you want to make your workspace a bit more playful.

Of course, it’s what’s on the inside of an iMac that really counts, and the rumor is that Apple’s all-in-one desktop could be following last year’s MacBook Pro M1, MacBook Air M1 and Mac mini M1 in ditching Intel for Apple Silicon.

The new Macs have proved great performers with low energy consumption. This would likely be improved in an iMac, with Apple reportedly experimenting with its own silicon “with as many as 32 high-performance cores” – a big step up from the eight found in the current M1 chip.

Last month a crash report seemed to confirm that Apple is at least testing its own chips in iMac hardware, though it’s of course possible that the company will also sell Intel configurations for purists who need the maximum software compatibility.

While Apple is said to be planning an event for this month, it's not clear whether the iMac will make an appearance. Instead, the focus is apparently set to be on the 2021 iPad Pro and the AirTags.