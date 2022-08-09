How to watch Grease online for free

If you're looking to watch Grease online right now, we're not surprised. It was announced Monday that legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John had passed away, aged 73. Tributes have been pouring in, including from John Travolta, who starred alongside her in the iconic musical, Grease. In an Instagram post (opens in new tab), he said her “impact was incredible” and promised to “see you down the road.” In the film, the pair tell the story of Sandy and Danny, who have a summer fling and unexpectedly find themselves reunited when school resumes. Many fans remain hopelessly devoted to the film and want to catch up on it again. There is no need to try and dust off an old VHS, Grease is available to stream.

Newton-John had a hugely successful career releasing hit songs and starring in the films Xanadu and Two of a Kind. She even represented the UK in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest! There were also notable guest appearances in Glee and Ru Paul's Drag Race. However, it is her performance in Grease that so many remember her for.

The 1978 movie is available on different streaming services, depending on where you are watching. In some cases, you will even be able to watch it for free. Tell me more, you say? Here’s how to spend a summer night with Danny and Sandy and sing along to all the classic songs.

How to watch Grease online in the U.S. for free

Grease is available on Paramount Plus in the US. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month for the ad-free plan.

That said, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) to new subscribers, so if you haven't used it yet but think Grease is the word, you can watch the movie during that time period. Paramount Plus can also be accessed via Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab).

How to watch Grease online in the U.K. for free

Users in the UK can also watch Grease for free by signing up for a Paramount Plus free trial. After that. it costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 for the year. The service is also included as part of Sky Cinema at no extra cost, as well as being accessible via Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab).

How to watch Grease online in Canada for free

Our friends in the great white north can also watch Grease for free, provided (as you may have guessed) that they're eligible for a Paramount Plus free trial. After that. it costs $5.99 CAD per month. The film is also included as part of Crave (opens in new tab).

Crave has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Grease online Australia for free

Olivia Newton-John was born in England but spent much of her childhood in Australia. Aussies can stream Grease via Stan (opens in new tab). The service offers a 30-day free trial.

Of course, visitors down under who already have access to Paramount Plus could use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch Grease there.