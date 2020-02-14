Hurry! The Powerbeats Pro are $50 off at Amazon

Amazon's Presidents' Day sales are in full swing and for a limited time you can get the sports-centric Powerbeats Pro at an all-time low price.

Currently, the Powerbeats Pros are on sale for $199.95 at Amazon. That's $50 off and one of the best headphones deals around.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are an excellent alternative to Apple's new AirPods Pro if you prefer the stability that the around-the-ear hook design provides. Amazon's $50 discount makes these earbuds a must-buy.

In our Powerbeats Pro review, we loved their magically seamless setup (just like with AirPods) and long-lasting battery life. Despite its bulky accompanying charging case, the PowerBeats Pro deliver well-balanced sound and a comfy, secure fit. We gave them a near-perfect rating of 4.5 our of 5 stars for their overall performance.

The Powerbeats Pro are both water- and sweat resistant, which makes them the perfect headphones for runners and gym rats. Like the second-gen AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro use Apple's H1 chip, which allows both earbuds to connect to your phone instantly.

This is the cheapest Powerbeats Pro deal we've seen, so get it while you can.