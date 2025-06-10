I’m snagging the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 on Amazon at $50 off for Father’s Day — because they’ll actually stay in my dad’s ears
The earbuds my dad can’t lose (hopefully)
My dad has a serious problem with losing earbuds — especially at the gym. One time, he even had to lift part of the treadmill just to fish one out from under it. With his usual clumsiness, it’s always a struggle to keep earbuds safe and in place during his workouts.
That’s why I’m getting him the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for Father’s Day. These earbuds have a secure fit thanks to the wrap-around-the-ear design, which means they actually stay put no matter how much he moves. Plus, they sound great and are now $50 off on Amazon, meaning you can grab them for $199.
If you’ve got a dad who loses earbuds as often as mine, these Powerbeats Pro 2 are worth checking out, and it's one of the best Father's Day deals I've seen.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 feature sturdy ear hooks and comfy ear tips that keep them firmly in place no matter how much you move. Plus, they’re sweat-resistant to handle even the toughest exercise sessions. There's no better time to grab them now that they're $50 off.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy
Our favorite fitness earbuds
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are truly some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Designed with secure, wrap-around ear hooks and soft ear tips, they provide a comfortable yet stable fit that stays put no matter how intense your workout gets.
They deliver an impressive battery life, too, offering up to 45 hours of playback when you include the charging case, so they’ll easily last through long workouts and busy days. These also feature advanced heart rate monitoring sensors that measure your pulse more than 100 times per second, giving you real-time insights to help you stay on top of your fitness goals.
We’ve tested these earbuds extensively, and they consistently stand out thanks to their impressive sound quality, durable build and useful fitness features like sweat and water resistance. Plus, the upgraded active noise cancellation rivals even Apple’s top models, giving you the option to zone out distractions and focus completely during exercise.
While the Powerbeats Pro 2 usually come with a premium price tag, they’re absolutely worth it for anyone serious about fitness and sound quality. And right now, with this limited-time 20% off deal on Amazon, there's no better time to grab a pair.
For my dad, these earbuds will be a game changer. He’s lost so many regular earbuds over the years, and so the secure fit and durability of the Powerbeats Pro 2 mean he can finally enjoy his workouts without worrying about losing his earbuds every time.
This Father’s Day, it looks like I’m finally giving him earbuds that won’t mysteriously vanish faster than his missing socks! You can grab them for $50 off on Amazon right now. Run, don't walk.
If you want to save even more money, check out these audio deals on Beats products or these last-minute gift ideas on Amazon, Under Armour and more.
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
