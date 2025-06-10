I’m snagging the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 on Amazon at $50 off for Father’s Day — because they’ll actually stay in my dad’s ears

My dad has a serious problem with losing earbuds — especially at the gym. One time, he even had to lift part of the treadmill just to fish one out from under it. With his usual clumsiness, it’s always a struggle to keep earbuds safe and in place during his workouts.

That’s why I’m getting him the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for Father’s Day. These earbuds have a secure fit thanks to the wrap-around-the-ear design, which means they actually stay put no matter how much he moves. Plus, they sound great and are now $50 off on Amazon, meaning you can grab them for $199.

If you’ve got a dad who loses earbuds as often as mine, these Powerbeats Pro 2 are worth checking out, and it's one of the best Father's Day deals I've seen.

Our favorite fitness earbuds

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are truly some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Designed with secure, wrap-around ear hooks and soft ear tips, they provide a comfortable yet stable fit that stays put no matter how intense your workout gets.

They deliver an impressive battery life, too, offering up to 45 hours of playback when you include the charging case, so they’ll easily last through long workouts and busy days. These also feature advanced heart rate monitoring sensors that measure your pulse more than 100 times per second, giving you real-time insights to help you stay on top of your fitness goals.

We’ve tested these earbuds extensively, and they consistently stand out thanks to their impressive sound quality, durable build and useful fitness features like sweat and water resistance. Plus, the upgraded active noise cancellation rivals even Apple’s top models, giving you the option to zone out distractions and focus completely during exercise.

While the Powerbeats Pro 2 usually come with a premium price tag, they’re absolutely worth it for anyone serious about fitness and sound quality. And right now, with this limited-time 20% off deal on Amazon, there's no better time to grab a pair.

For my dad, these earbuds will be a game changer. He’s lost so many regular earbuds over the years, and so the secure fit and durability of the Powerbeats Pro 2 mean he can finally enjoy his workouts without worrying about losing his earbuds every time.

This Father’s Day, it looks like I’m finally giving him earbuds that won’t mysteriously vanish faster than his missing socks! You can grab them for $50 off on Amazon right now. Run, don't walk.

