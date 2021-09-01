Hungary vs England live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The Hungary vs England live stream will give us our first look at both teams since their exciting and ultimately unsuccessful Euro 2020 runs.

Hungary vs England live stream, date, time, channels The Hungary vs England live stream takes place on Thursday (September 2).

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+ via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In England's case, they went all the way to the final, losing to Italy on penalties as their search for a first major trophy since 1966 goes on. But on the plus side, this England squad is a young one, so the World Cup in Qatar next year could well see them go a step further and actually win a title.

The path to that tournament continues here, with their fourth World Cup qualifying game. England have started well, with three wins from three, but Hungary won't be a pushover. Not only do they have 7 points from a possible 9 so far, but they also performed well at the Euros back in June, drawing with both France and Germany and only narrowly missing out on reaching the second round.

Still, England will have most of the players who starred in that run to the Euro final available for the upcoming qualifiers, with only Jadon Sancho a doubt through injury. Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has also been called up, while Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Can England make it four from four in Budapest or will Hungary continue their fine form? You can find out by watching the Hungary vs England live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Hungary vs England live stream from anywhere

The Hungary vs England live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Hungary vs England live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Hungary vs England live stream on ESPN+. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Hungary vs England live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Affordable Live TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPN. View Deal

How to watch the Hungary vs England live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Hungary vs England live stream will be on ITV — which means it's totally free to watch. It also means you can watch online via the ITV Hub. The game kicks off at 7.45 p.m., but coverage begins 30 minutes earlier at 7.15 p.m. so you can soak up the pre-game atmosphere and no doubt watch a tear-jerking montage of England's Euro 2020 final defeat.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Hungary vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Hungary vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Hungary vs England live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for Hungary vs England and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Hungary vs England live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream via BeIn Sports.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Hungary vs England live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We've not been able to find any channel that's showing the Hungary vs England live stream in Canada — however, if you're in Canada temporarily you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.