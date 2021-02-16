Huge laptop sale knocks $200 off Alienware, XPS, Inspiron and more

Whether you're a gamer or just looking for an affordable everyday laptop, Dell has a massive laptop sale with discounts on some of its best laptops.

For a limited time, Dell is taking 12% off select Inspiron, XPS, G Series, and Alienware laptops via coupon "SAVE12". The PC manufacturer usually offers 5% or 10% off, which makes this deal stronger than its traditional promos. Keep in mind that only select configurations are on sale. (You'll see the "save 12% at checkout" text next to the laptops that are on sale). Below we've rounded up the cheapest laptop deals in the sale.

Dell Inspiron 15 3505: was $599 now $517 @ Dell

Need an everyday, inexpensive laptop for work or at-home learning? The Dell Inspiron 15 3505 is your machine. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Use coupon "SAVE12" to drop its price to $517.43. View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 (9310): was $999 now $862 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 (2020/11th gen) is one of the best laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "SAVE12" to save 12% on select configurations. The cheapest laptop packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The Editor's Choice XPS 13 is as premium as laptops get. View Deal

Dell G3 15: was $744 now $655 @ Dell

The G3 15 brings gaming to the masses thanks to its powerful spec sheet and affordable price. Use coupon "SAVE12" to drop its price to $655.41. The cheapest model on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal