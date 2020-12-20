How to watch Verzuz: E-40 vs Too Short battle on Instagram Live and Apple Music

Verzuz: E-40 vs Too Short start time The Verzuz E-40 vs Too Short stream began at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. today (Dec. 19). It is on Instagram and Apple Music.

Yep, it's time to watch Verzuz: E-40 vs Too Short, so rise up Bay Area! Shortly after the postponed "a legendary Ladies Night," Verzuz is delivering a matchup of the classics.

Yes, 40 himself is going to test Too Short's catalogue, and it's going to be interesting to see how the latter's library compares.

The 63 best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Unfamiliar with the whole format? Trying to figure out what is Verzuz? We've got all the details from start time to how to watch Verzuz online, below.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists. Each superstar plays one of their hits, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

Competitors chat during the festivities, and so far things have been cordial yet competitive, making for an entertaining night's watch.

Here's a preview (via Apple Music) of the hits to be played, and here's everything you need to watch Verzuz: E-40 vs Too Short.

How to watch Verzuz: E-40 vs Too Short on Instagram

If you're a Spotify user, then you'll skip Apple Music and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button. They may direct you to the individual artists' accounts, we'll see then.

There's typically a short wait from the 8 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: E-40 vs Too Short on Apple Music

Apple Music will stream Verzuz: E-40 vs Too Short in the Music app, but we can't really link to that from here.