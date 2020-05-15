How to watch Verzus: Nelly vs Ludacris battle on Instagram Live, start time, preview

Verzuz: Nelly vs Ludacris start time The Nelly vs Ludacris Verzuz battle starts at 7 p.m. Eastern | 4 p.m. Pacific tomorrow (May 16).

On Saturday nights, we watch Verzuz. Nelly vs Ludacris is this week's big battle, as the icons of late 90'sand early 00's rap duke it out for online supremacy (and our quarantainment).

When does the big battle go down? How can you watch online? We've got the answers to all these questions, and a couple of predictions.

This duel follows record-breaking online fracases between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, and Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and seeks to set the bar even higher.

Asking around our virtual offices, our money is on Luda to wax Nelly with a fast and furious mix of hits. No matter if you're consuming chicken and beer or if you wanna go and take a ride with me, you can't argue about who's got more albums and more memorable bangers.

How to watch Verzuz online

You've got a wide array of options, but the easiest (probably) is to open verzuztv on Instagram. The good news for those who don't want to hold their phone up all night — you're gonna get tennis elbow and it'll be hot in herre — is that Verzuz also has a website, which we hope will host this edition as well.

Thankfully, you can just open the Verzuz Instagram account on your web browser, and view the live story by clicking on the big LIVE button. If it doesn't appear, make sure you're following Verzuz and refresh the page. It should appear in the menu on the right side of your screen.