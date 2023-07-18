How to watch Tour de France: live stream stages 16, 17 and 18 for free

Ten seconds is all that separates general classification leader Jonas Vingegaard from Tadej Pogačar as we enter the final week of the 2023 Tour de France, and Stage 17 on Wednesday could be the one that decides the outcome of the entire race. You can watch Tour de France stages 16, 17 and 18 live online and for free on ITVX in the U.K., and on SBS on Demand in Australia.

Stage 16 on Tuesday is the only individual time trial of the Tour, though the 22.4km route from Passy to Combloux looks neither long enough nor gruelling enough to make too much of a mark on the order, with the Côte de Soudans (1.3km at 8.8%) and the the Côte de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4%) the only landmarks of note.

Instead, it will serve as an appetizer for Stage 17, which stands to be the most brutal of all, the 166km ride from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains to Courchevel taking in 5,405m in elevation gain. If Pogačar has been waiting for the best moment to make a move on Vingegaard, this is surely it, with the final 5km ascending at more than 10%, following a series of energy-sapping climbs over the Col des Saises (13.4km at 5.1%), Cormet de Roselend (19.9km at 6%), and Côte de Longefoy (6.6km at 7.5%).

Stage 18 on Thursday will be provide some sweet relief ahead of the run-in, with the sprinters expected to spring into life for the largely flat 185km route from Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse. Who's wearing the yellow jersey at the end of it remains to be seen.

Here's how to watch Tour de France live streams of stages 16, 17 and 18 online from anywhere.

If you live in the U.K., Australia, France, Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air ITV4 and its ITVX streaming service in the U.K., SBS and SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France, Rai Play in Italy, Teledeporte in Spain, and RTBF in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Tour de France live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Tour de France live streams on ITVX, even though they're not in the U.K..

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another website and watch Tour de France.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the US

Tour de France stages 16, 17 and 18 are being live streamed on Peacock in the U.S..

Peacock costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to Tour de France live streams.

In addition to showing Tour de France live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives and more.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Tour de France live streams by using a VPN.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the UK

As explained above, every Tour de France stage is being shown for free in the U.K. courtesy of ITV and ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).

For those who prefer Welsh-language commentary, S4C is also providing free coverage of the race. This can be accessed for free via BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, there's Discovery Plus and Eurosport, which have ad-free Tour de France coverage. As Eurosport is part of Discovery Plus, it doesn't matter one which you subscribe to.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here, or access the service via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can get a 30-day free trial of that too.

On holiday this week? Sign up to a VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Tour de France stages 16, 17 and 18 on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in Australia

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch Tour de France for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch Tour de France on your SBS account, as if you were back home.