How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 online: HBO, Max release date, time

When we watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 online, we tune into see how the Gemstone kids do with their father actually having surrendered the reigns. Yes, unlike on Succession, this farcical comedy's kids actually took the throne of their family's televangelism company.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 premiere date, time U.S. date and time: The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 1 and 2 air Sunday (June 18) starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits Max.

U.K. release date: Monday (June 19) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (June 19) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge and Foxtel Now.

After last season's fight with the Lissons, the Gemstones have new problems, including dwindling attendance (and the subsequent loss of donations). How on Earth will Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) continue to live their lavish lifestyle?

Here's the official episode descriptions from HBO:

Season 3, Episode 1: "For I Know the Plans I Have for You:" In the wake of their father’s semi-retirement, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin must deal with dwindling attendance – and donations. Later, Eli is visited by another figure from his past.

Season 3, Episode 1: "But Esau Ran To Meet Him:" Eli does his best to smooth over relations with the Montgomery boys after a visit to their doomsday prepper compound. Back at the Salvation Center, the siblings face off against the Board of Ministers.

Here's the trailer for The Righteous Gemstones season 3, which you can stream with all of the best Max shows. We've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 online in the US

HBO and Max are the two ways to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3online in the U.S..

Episode 1 arrives Sunday (June 18) on HBO at 10 p.m. ET, and episode 2 drops at 10:37 p.m. ET. It also goes live on Max at those same times, which you can watch here.

Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. Max costs $10 to $20 per month.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 online in the UK

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Mondays starting on June 19th.

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 online in Canada

Crave is the home of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 in Canada, and episode 1 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (June 18) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who want to stream it live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 online in Australia. So, on Monday (June 19) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.