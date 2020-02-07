How to watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream

The Independent Spirit Awards are like the Oscars' cooler younger sibling. Every year, the day before the Academy Awards, the Spirit Awards honor the best low-budget, indie movies.
The Independent Spirit Awards are produced by the Film Independent, a non-profit arts organization that champions creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision.
This year, the Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 and the top nominees include Uncut Gems, The Lighthouse and Marriage Story.
The vibe of the Spirit Awards is much more chill and relaxed than the Oscars. It's held at the beach in Santa Monica, California and the stars hit the red carpet in more casual clothing than you see at the Academy Awards.
Here's everything you need to know about getting 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live streams.
2020 Independent Spirit Awards start time, red carpet and channel
Independent Spirit Awards 2020 start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Independent Spirit Awards red carpet: Hosted by Catt Sadler, the red carpet starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT and is broadcast live on Twitter.
Independent Spirit Awards 2020 channel: The show is broadcast live on IFC. Cable subscribers can watch the live stream on IFC.com.
How to watch 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream anywhere on Earth
You're already paying for one streaming media service, so you shouldn't have to pay for something else just because you're on the road. With a virtual private network (VPN) service, you can connect to the service of your choice, no matter where you go.
We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
View Deal
How to watch 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream in the US
The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will air on IFC on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
Cable subscribers can use their login to watch the live stream on IFC.com. And select clips will be available to watch on the Film Independent's YouTube channel.
The ceremony will also be broadcast around the world live on Twitter.
You can also watch the Spirit Awards on a live TV streaming service that offers IFC:
- Sling TV: Starting at $30 per month
- YouTube TV: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99
- Fubo TV: Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99
- Philo: 59 channels and unlimited DVR for $20
How to watch the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards red carpet live stream
The Indie Spirit Awards red carpet live stream, hosted by Catt Sadler, will be broadcast on Twitter starting at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.
International options for 2020 Independent Spirit Awards live stream
- UK, Australia, around the world: International viewers can watch the Independent Spirit Awards on Twitter.
- Canada: The Independent Spirit Awards live stream will be available at hollywoodsuite.ca.
The 2020 Independent Spirit nominees
Best Feature
- A Hidden Life
- Clemency
- The Farewell
- Marriage Story
- Uncut Gems
Best Director
- Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse
- Alma Har'el – Honey Boy
- Julius Onah – Luce
- Safdie Brothers – Uncut Gems
- Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers
Best Male Lead
- Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty as Vic
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce as Luce Edgar
- Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse as Ephraim Winslow
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems as Howard Ratner
- Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang as Roman Coleman
Best Female Lead
- Karen Allen – Colewell as Nora
- Hong Chau – Driveways as Kathy
- Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell as Becky Something
- Mary Kay Place – Diane as Diane
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency as Bernadine Williams
- Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
Best Supporting Male
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse as Thomas Wake
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy as Otis Lort
- Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy as James Lort
- Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco as Montgomery "Mont" Allen
- Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane as Reverend Tillman
Best Supporting Female
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers as Ramona Vega
- Taylor Russell – Waves as Emily Williams
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell as Nai Nai
- Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer – Give Me Liberty as Tracy
- Octavia Spencer – Luce as Harriet Wilson
Best Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder – To Dust
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny & Joshua Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency
- Tarell Alvin McCraney – High Flying Bird
Best First Screenplay
- Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday
- Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen – Driveways
- Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy – Blow the Man Down
- Jocelyn Deboer and Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass
- James Montague and Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of the Night
Best First Feature
- Olivia Wilde – Booksmart
- Michael Angelo Covino – The Climb
- Kent Jones – Diane
- Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre – The Mustang
- Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday
Best Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Best Cinematography
- Todd Banhazl – Hustlers
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Natasha Braier – Honey Boy
- Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife
- Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar
Best Editing
- Julie Béziau – The Third Wife
- Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust
- Louise Ford – The Lighthouse
- Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty
Best International Film
- The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão (Brazil)
- Les Misérables (France)
- Parasite (South Korea)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
- Retablo (Peru)
- The Souvenir (United Kingdom)