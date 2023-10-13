How to watch SNL season 49 premiere online: Host Pete Davidson, musical guest Ice Spice

Live from New York, it's almost time to watch Saturday Night Live season 49 online. SNL returns for another round of comedy sketches with a familiar face to host the proceedings: Pete Davidson. The former cast member is teaming up with musical guest Ice Spice to kick off SNL season 49.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo or on Peacock.

Many of last year's core cast members are returning to Studio 8H, including Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Also on hand for more hijinks are Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang.

Featured cast members James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted to repertory status, while Chloe Troast joins as a new player.

Davidson left SNL in May 2022 after eight seasons. He was scheduled to host in May before the Writers Guild of America strike delayed those plans (the strike has since been resolved).

Hip-hop star Ice Spice makes her first appearance as the musical guest.

Here's everything you need to watch the SNL season 49 premiere online.

How to watch SNL online anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch SNL season 49 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Saturday Night Live season 49 via NBC for free with one of the best TV antennas or a cable TV package. Season 49 premieres Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch NBC on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV and Fubo.

SNL episodes will also stream on Peacock.

Sling TV carries NBC stations in many cities, making it easy to watch SNL without cable. It's part of the Sling Blue package, which includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox, Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network.

In addition to the SNL live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Office, The Voice, Law and Order and more.

How to watch SNL season 49 online in the UK

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 49 episodes will air on Sky Comedy... one day after they air in the U.S., on Sundays at 9 p.m. BST.

That said, travelers abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch SNL season 49 online in Canada

Up North, Canadians are able to watch SNL season 49 on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV. Missed it the first time? It also has an online streaming platform.

And if you aren't at home and are therefore unable to watch Global TV as usual, you could try using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch SNL season 49 online in Australia

Just like in the U.K., SNL season 49 will air in Australia at a later time: on Mondays, on Binge.

Travelers in Australia who don't want to wait or waste the streaming service they already pay should use a VPN such as ExpressVPN.