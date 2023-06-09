How to watch Ruud vs Zverev live stream: French Open tennis start time, channel

Today's Ruud vs Zverev live stream is a French Open semi-final with plenty of storylines. One year ago Casper Ruud made history at Roland Garros when he became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final, eventually losing in straight sets to a simply unstoppable Rafael Nadal. Now, full of confidence on his favoured surface, he’s set for a stern challenge against a rejuvenated Alexander Zverev who 12 months ago left the court in a wheelchair after tearing ankle ligaments during his last-four clash with Nadal.

Ruud vs Zverev live streams: TV schedule, dates Ruud vs Zverev begins today (Friday, June 9) not before 16.30 a.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 08.30 a.m. PT which is 2:30 a.m. AEDT on Saturday (June 10)

► U.S. — Tennis Channel and Peacock

► U.K. — Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

With both players possessing bittersweet memories of the French Open, this is expected to be a hard fought encounter between two players with plenty of experience. Ruud has been on tour since 2017 and last year enjoyed remarkable success as he reached the final in Paris and at the US Open where he lost out to Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. This season the 24-year-old has struggled to find his best form but has looked sensational back on his favoured surface and eased past Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.

Few would have predicted Zverev would reach the last four in Paris as he has struggled since returning from injury in January. But the 26-year-old buried his demons on the Roland Garros clay as he overcame Tomas Etcheverry in four sets in the quarters. The German is no stranger to the big occasions, having won the ATP Tour Finals on two occasions, won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and finished as runner-up at the US Open in 2020.

Zverev possesses a 2-1 record over Ruud, but the Norwegian triumphed in their last encounter and perhaps more importantly, the two have never met on clay. This could be significant as Ruud has won nine out of his ten ATP Tour singles titles on the surface and certainly seems to feel at home on the famous Philippe Chatrier court. Ready for the second of today's men's semi-finals? Here's everything you need to know to watch Ruud vs Zverev online and see the 2023 French Open from anywhere in the world.

FREE Ruud vs Zverev live streams

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, France or Austria then you can look forward to a FREE Ruud vs Zverev live stream from Roland-Garros in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France and ServusTV in Austria, all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch the Ruud vs Zverev live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Ruud vs Zverev live streams around the world

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch a Ruud vs Zverev live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the match is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch Ruud vs Zverev.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have a couple of options to watch a Ruud vs Zverev live stream at the French Open. Viewers can tune in on Peacock and the Tennis Channel.

Ruud vs Zverev will start no earlier than 11.30 a.m. ET / 08.30 a.m. PT on Friday.

NBC, which is also providing coverage of the French Open, can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Ruud vs Zverev via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: It costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to French Open live streams from Roland-Garros.

If you go the Sling TV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which is $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC (in select regions). You can also add on the Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra package, for an extra $11/month. On the plus side, right now Sling is offering $20 off the first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

In addition to showing Ruud vs Zverev and selected French Open live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives and more.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC in some regions. You can add the Tennis Channel with Sports Extra. Right now, new subscribers get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including the Tennis Channel and NBC. Check it out with their 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams from Roland Garros with Discovery Plus and Eurosport. As Eurosport is part of Discovery Plus, it doesn't matter which one you subscribe to.

Ruud vs Zverev will start no earlier than 4.30 p.m. BST on Friday.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here, or access the service via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can get a 30-day free trial of that too.

On holiday this week? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can watch Ruud vs Zverev along with all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

Ruud vs Zverev will start at approximately 11.30 a.m. ET / 08.30 a.m. PT on Friday.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99 (CAD) a month or $199.90 per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Ruud vs Zverev live streams in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch a Ruud vs Zverev live stream for free on 9Now.

Just note that Ruud vs Zverev will start no earlier than 1.30 a.m AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The big match will likely air on the free-to-view 9Gem channel and via the on-demand service 9Now, but if not, every game is being live-streamed ad-free and in up to 4K on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch Ruud vs Zverev on your Stan account, as if you were back home.