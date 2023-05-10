The queens are getting a second chance to slay when you watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 online at Paramount Plus. The show is adding a brand-new twist that will allow eliminated queens a shot at winning a prize.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 streaming details RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8's first two episodes premiere Friday (May 12) at 3:01 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 features 12 fan-favorite queens from previous installments of the franchise. They're competing for a coveted spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and $200,000.

But the new twist sends eliminated contestants into the first-ever Fame Games. Over the course of the season, viewers can vote on their unused runway looks and the queen with the fan-favorite outfit will win a $50,000 prize.

As usual, RuPaul herself will oversee the eleganza extravaganza. Mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison return, joined by guest judges Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede and Bowen Yang.

Here's everything you need to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 in the US

Hennies in the U.S. can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). It will premiere with two episodes Friday, May 20 at 3:01 a.m. ET. You can get Paramount Plus for free the first month with promo code 'FatalAttraction (opens in new tab)'.

Following that, one new episode will drop weekly on Fridays.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 in the UK

British glamazons, we've got the best news. You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 on WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab), a streaming service that focuses on drag. The new episodes will debut on the same day as the U.S., so look out for them Friday mornings.

WOW Presents Plus costs £5.50 per month or £53 per year.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 in Canada

Canadian hennies can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is available in the Great North.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 in Australia

Aussies who want to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 can sashay over to Stan (opens in new tab). The episodes will stream at the same time as it does in the U.S., which means 5 p.m. AEST.

Stan costs $10 AUD per month, but you can check out the streaming service with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 cast

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 features 12 queens from previous seasons across the franchise. Here are the queens, along with descriptions from Paramount Plus:

Alexis Michelle (season 9): Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City's Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage - again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season nine, and now she's ready for her encore - and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake (season 6): It's time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season six, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she's ready to show the world she's the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet (season 12): The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the ALL STARS crown! This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she's got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (season 9): Season nine's bubbly, blonde bombshell - Jaymes Mansfield - is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to ALL STARS! She's taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in "The B* Who Stole Christmas." Now she's got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild (season 2): From season two, it's the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1): What's big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada's drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked - with talent! And after gagworthy seasons on "Canada's Drag Race" and "UK vs. the World," she's ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese (season 11): Did someone say "glow-up" from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at "RuPaul's Drag Race Live" in Las Vegas, and now she's doubling down on the ultimate jackpot - the ALL STARS crown!

Kandy Muse (season 13): The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming "this close" to winning the season 13 crown, the outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what "star quality" is all about!

LaLa Ri (season 13): Season 13's fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5): Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on season five when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7): There's always time for ... Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season seven's international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading - and kindness - are fundamental!

Naysha Lopez (season 8): Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago's hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from season eight, this gorgeous glamazon - and former Miss Continental - will thrill drag fans all over again!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 judges

Of course, RuPaul is hosting the glamorous competition, with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison returning as the mainstay judges.

They will be joined by big-name celebrities as guest judges:

Maude Apatow

Brandon Boyd

Zooey Deschanel

Thom Filicia

Javicia Leslie

Idina Menzel

Ego Nwodim

Matt Rogers

Adam Shankman

JoJo Siwa

Robin Thede

Bowen Yang

