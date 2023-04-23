5 new to Paramount Plus movies you should watch in April 2023

April is showering more movies that are new to Paramount Plus, including some great titles that deserve to be watched (or re-watched).

Fight Club

We know the first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club, but we're hitting pause on that for a moment to extoll the virtues of David Fincher's seminal psychological thriller. An unnamed narrator (Edward Norton) dryly informs viewers about his chronic insomnia and dissatisfaction with his unfulfilling job. On a flight home, he meets Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a soap salesman who encourages him away from the evils of materialism. They start engaging in exhilarating fistfights, which attract other men to their newly-formed club. But when Tyler's suggestions turn criminal, the narrator looks into his background and is shocked by what he finds.

Arrived on Paramount Plus: April 1, 2023

Genre: Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Stars: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Jared Leto, Meatloaf

Director: David Fincher

Ghost World

Before she became a huge star (and the Black Widow), Scarlett Johansson was a child actor who got her big break as a teen in Ghost World. The dark, deadpan dramedy uses acerbic wit to portray the ups and downs of adolescence. Best friends Rebecca (Johansson) and Enid (Thora Birch) are outsiders who are facing high school graduation with no plans for the future. After the girls prank call the man who placed a personal ad, Enid ends up forming a connection with older oddball loner Seymour (Steve Buscemi). As the girls’ lives begin to diverge, their friendship grows precarious.

Arrived on Paramount Plus: April 1, 2023

Genre: Black comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stars: Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Renfro, Illeana Douglas, Steve Buscemi

Director: Terry Zwigoff

Old School

The so-called "frat pack" first coalesced in this now-classic comedy. Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson team up as thirtysomething men who relive their youth by opening a fraternity. After a breakup, Mitch (Wilson) moves into a house near a college campus. His buddies, Frank (Ferrell) and Beanie (Vaughn), immediately turn it into a party house. But when a sour dean (Jeremy Piven) threatens to evict them, they find a loophole that allows them to stay. All they have to do is establish a fraternity, including college students and perform certain activities measuring academic merit, school spirit and athletic achievement. That has to be easy, right?

Arrived on Paramount Plus: April 1, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Stars: Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Jeremy Piven, Ellen Pompeo

Director: Todd Phillips

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

This underrated gem has become a cult favorite for its infectious positivity, good-hearted cheer and endearing playfulness. Best friends Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) haven’t accomplished much since they graduated high school 10 years prior. When they learn of an upcoming reunion, they decide to fix their lives in order to impress the mean-girl classmates who used to bully them. But that’s easier said than done, so they devise a lie that they invented Post-It notes. What could possibly go wrong?

Arrived on Paramount Plus: April 1, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Stars: Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming

Director: David Mirkin

Weekend at Bernie’s

Sometimes, you just want dumb laughs. If that’s the case now, fire up this classic comedy. The humor doesn’t get sillier or more inane than the premise of Weekend at Bernie’s. Insurance salesmen Larry (Andrew McCarthy) and Richard (Jonathan Silverman) are thrilled to be invited by their boss, Bernie (Terry Kiser), to stay at his lux beach house. Little do they know that Bernie has ordered a hit on them for uncovering his fraud scheme. However, Bernie is killed before they arrive. When they discover his body, Larry and Richard worry that they’ll be blamed for his death. Plus, a big party starts at the house, so the guys decide to use Bernie’s corpse to pretend he’s still alive.

Arrived on Paramount Plus: April 1, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Stars: Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman, Catherine Mary Stewart, Terry Kiser

Director: Ted Kotcheff

