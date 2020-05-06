How to watch Riverdale season 4 online: Finale start time, channel and more

Revenge will be sweet when you watch Riverdale season 4 online tomorrow and see this season's final episode. Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and the whole gang wrap up their senior year in murderous style.

In the Riverdale season 4 finale episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey," Jughead (Cole Sprouse) receives a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story. So, he gets to work writing a twisted tale about the gang's revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he's ruined their senior year.

Riverdale start time, channel The Riverdale season 4 finale starts at 8 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (Wednesday, May 6) on The CW.

This episode wasn't meant to be the season 4 finale. Riverdale had to shut down production, like many other TV shows and films, due to the pandemic. When it shut down, Riverdale had filmed 19 of the planned 22 episodes.

Since the show was unable to complete season 4 production, that means quite a few storylines will be left dangling. Stars Skeet Ulrich (who plays FP Jones) and Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge) are both leaving Riverdale after this season, but the finale does not explain their departure.

Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, directed the now-last episode and told Entertainment Weekly, "Obviously we’ll pick up back up next season. They’ll have to adjust some storytelling with what they had planned at the end of this season."

Here's everything you need to know about watching the Riverdale season 4 finale. Plus, watch the promo below:

How to watch Riverdale season 4 finale anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Riverdale season 4 finale. If you're away from home and can't use your regular services, a VPN (virtual private network) can help you stream the teen drama.

How to watch Riverdale season 4 finale in the US

The Riverdale season 4 finale will air Wednesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on The CW. But you'll need a digital antenna or cable TV package to watch it live.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch the Riverdale finale live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now, all depending on your local region.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like Little Fires Everywhere and Handmaid's Tale. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

You can also watch Riverdale episodes on demand via The CW app, which is free and does not require a subscription.

How to watch Riverdale season 4 finale in Canada

While some Canadians get The CW through their cable package, the best way to watch Riverdale season 4 online is on Netflix Canada. New episodes are released weekly the day after the American premiere. That means the finale episode will be available Thursday, May 7.

However, if you don't want to get spoiled and want to watch the U.S. airing, you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Riverdale season 4 finale in the UK

Good news, Brits. You can also watch the Riverdale season 4 finale online the day after its American release on Netflix UK. Or if you simply cannot wait, consider getting a VPN to watch it live.

How to watch Riverdale season 4 finale in Australia

It's a very good day, mates. Like your pals in the UK and Canada, you can watch the Riverdale season 4 finale online the day after its American release on Netflix Australia. But if you live in fear of spoilers, check out a VPN to watch it live.

How to watch Riverdale seasons 1-3 online

Catch up on all of Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica's thrilling, mysterious and often dangerous adventures by watching Riverdale seasons 1, 2 and 3 on Netflix. The teen drama is one very twisty (and twisted) roller coaster ride, which is why it's on our list of the best shows on Netflix.