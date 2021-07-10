How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 4 online, start time, channel and more

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 4 time and channel Episode 4 of Rick and Morty season 5 — titled "Rickdependence Spray" — will broadcast at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 11.

It's on Cartoon Network, during the AdultSwim block.

Are you ready to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 4 and celebrate Rickdependence ... Spray? Well, yes, we're not sure what Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are up to, and whether or not this episode was supposed to air last Sunday, but it looks like we're about to get a very Shwifty dose of patriotism.

This episode comes in the aftermath of a very relationship-heavy edition of the series. Or about as lovey-dovey as a show can be when Morty murders a board room of exes, cronies and the Tina-teers. A congressman's house was set on fire, too. Fun times. Meanwhile Rick and Summer went on a very weird road-trip.

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 4, aka "Rickdependence Spray" continues this season's format of movie references in titles. We're not sure who's going to welcome to, or to which planet (if not Earth), but an alien invasion such as ID4's almost seems like too easy of a concept for Rick and Morty. The entire show is chock-full of aliens.

Previously, A Rickconvenient Mort flipped Al Gore's message on its head, and into a Captain Planet riff, and "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," was based around the worst dinner guest ever and Morty's need to date. Also, "Mortyplicity" took the Michael Keaton cloning movie and brought in the never-ending clone/decoy army/

And so we're now leading to some other kind of chaos, and we wonder if this will be the moment where Morty finally says enough is enough — and means it. More likely, though, that would happen in episode 5 or episode 10 which would be the cliffhanger episodes before breaks — if history repeats itself.

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 online with a VPN?

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 4 online in the US?

Episode 4 of Rick and Morty season 5 airs on Sunday, July 11 at 11 p.m. ET on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming. If you have a Cable TV login, you can watch the new episode on adultswim.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, currently down to $10 for the first month. YouTube TV, however, offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage, something for the time-shifting crowd who don't need to watch it live. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

You can watch Rick and Morty season 5 online for free in the UK

We've got good news. Unlike with previous seasons, Channel 4's E4 which is free and has Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 at the same day as the states.

Anyone from the UK traveling abroad can get this stream for themselves, for free, with a VPN — such as ExpressVPN. You just log in, enter your info and select your home region for where you want to appear to be streaming "from."

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can likely watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11 p.m. Eastern.

You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. It's also on HBO Max and Hulu.

Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15.