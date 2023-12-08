How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case — release date, time, streaming service

After a 14-year absence from the small screen, genius detective Adrian Monk has returning to TV screens for a one-off movie special, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

The original show, starring Tony Shalhoub as the germaphobic private investigator, ran for a lengthy eight seasons on USA Network, but it's back now and exclusive to Peacock and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: release date, streaming service Release date: Friday, December 8, 2023

• US stream on Peacock

Monk's return sees him resume his detective career for an all-new mystery – and this time its personal. The sleuth's stepdaughter Molly (Caitlin McGee) is in the middle of preparing for her wedding to Griffin (Austin Scott) – an investigative journalist that's working on a story which is set to expose crimes involving tech billionaire Rick Eden (James Purefoy).

Those wedding plans become upended when a mysterious death draws Monk out of retirement.

Fans of the show will be delighted to see a host of familiar faces reprising their roles alongside Shalhoub, including Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo. Bitty Schram, who played Monk's nurse for two seasons, is the only major player that's absent.

Series creator Andy Breckman is also back onboard as screenwriter and executive producer, ensuring that the feel of the much-missed original show will be present and correct

Here's everything you need to know to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Monk's return. if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case in the U.S.

In the U.S., Mr. Monk's Last Case is avaialble to stream on demand exclusively via Peacock right now with the movie release on Friday, December 8.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Peacock Premium membership, but the $11.99 Peacock Premium Plus gives you an ad-free experience.

Can I watch Mr. Monk's Last Case in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

Despite Monk being a huge TV hit around the world, there are currently no confirmed details of this spin-off movie being available to watch outside of the U.S..

An American travelling abroad and unable to access Peacock? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the movie and other Peacock content online for no matter where you are.

Mr. Monk's Last Case trailer

Mr. Monk's Last Case cast