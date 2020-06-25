How to watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 online

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 release date, cast Release date: June 26

Cast: Co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck; songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad

Episodes: 6



Let it go and binge watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 online on Disney Plus this weekend to get a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest animated movie of all time.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is a six-episode docuseries that chronicles how the Frozen sequel was made, from storyboards to the writing and recording of songs to the animation of important scenes. It starts with about 11 months left before the movie's scheduled theatrical premiere — with only about 20 percent of the film completed. Stressful!

Frozen 2 follows Elsa, Anna and friends on a journey beyond the kingdom of Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa’s magical powers.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is an interesting, in-depth look at the Disney process, particularly when it comes to tricky sequences. The first three episodes focus heavily on the big third act musical number "Show Yourself" and how it initially didn't work. The series also reveals how Disney relies on a brain trust of animated filmmakers to provide feedback. The directors and writers of movies like Wreck-It Ralph, Moana, Zootopia and The Little Mermaid watch rough cuts of the movie and give honest critiques of what's working, what's not and what could be improved.

There are also very emotional moments involving the voice cast members, like when Kristen Bell talks about how the song "The Next Right Thing" helped her deal with her own depression and anxiety.

Disney Plus is becoming the home for fascinating making-of documentaries. This spring, the streaming service released Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which took fans behind the scenes of the hit Star Wars live-action series (including how Baby Yoda came to life).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 online.

How to watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 in the US, Canada and the UK

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will be released Friday, June 26 exclusively on Disney Plus. Of course, you can also watch Frozen 2 on Disney Plus.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 trailer

Get a sneak peek at docuseries and how the Frozen team pulled together to create the highest grossing animated film of all time.