How to watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special: HBO Max release date, time

HBO Max has a treat for us this week, as the Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special drops quite soon.

Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special release date, time Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special drops on HBO Max (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday (Feb. 9).

And Harley Quinn's as excited for anyone, as she really loves any excuse to be extra for Poison Ivy. The whole animated DC Universe looks to be enjoying it, too, what with The Flash and Zatanna Zatara, King Shark and his own paramour going full Ghost and Catwoman delivering chocolates to the imprisoned Bruce Wayne.

Even Kite Man's got sparks flying! Elsewhere in this special, we've got a Wonder Woman sighting, Darkseid in love, Bane looking for more power and even The Riddler having some fun.

The big story of the episode, though, seems to be about one of the big surprises that Harley gave to Ivy that's gone — even though it seemed very right in the moment. And all of Gotham is reaping the rewards.

Check out all of that in the trailer below, and scroll down to find out everything you need to know to watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special with your puddin'(and no judgement if you're without one right now).

How to watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

HBO Max (opens in new tab) is the only way to watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special online in the U.S..

This episode debuts on Thursday (Feb. 9) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

Can you watch Harley Quinn's Valentine's Day Special online in the UK?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Expect to watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special on All4 in the UK. A release date for this special, though, has not been announced yet.

Visiting the UK and can't find it? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

Can you watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special in Canada?

Crave (opens in new tab), the usual home of HBO and HBO Max content in Canada should get the Harley Quinn standalone special at some point. But no data or time has been announced.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home.

Can you watch Harley Quinn's Valentine's Day Special in Australia?

Binge has previously aired the animated Harley Quinn series in Australia. Right now, though, there is no announcement for when this special will show up down under.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for 1 screen and SD viewing.