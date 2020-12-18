How to watch Elf online: All the streaming info you need

Elf details Year: 2003

Cast: Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Dinklage, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner

Director: Jon Favreau

Run time: 97 min

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

The best way to spread Christmas cheer? Watch Elf online! The heartwarming and hilarious comedy has become a beloved holiday classic since its release in 2003. Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a grown man who grew up in the North Pole believing he was one of Santa's elves.

As a toddler, Buddy was accidentally taken to the North Pole and raised by the elves. But he never truly fit in (and he's terribly at making toys), so he goes to New York City to find his real father. Unfortunately, Walter Hobbs (James Caan) is a mean, cynical businessman who spurns Buddy at first.

In the big city, Buddy also doesn't quite fit in. He ends up getting a job at a local department store, where he falls for his indifferent co-worker Jovie (Zooey Deschanel) but also causes havoc when he accuses a faux Santa Claus of sitting on "a throne of lies."

Eventually, his childlike wonder and cheerful disposition begin to thaw Walter's coldness and Jovie's lackluster attitude. As Buddy says, there's room for everybody on the Nice List!

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Elf online.

How to watch Elf online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because you're away from home and don't have access to your usual streaming services doesn't meant you can't watch Elf online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the movie from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Elf in the US

American viewers can watch Elf on Starz, which has multiple airings starting Friday, Dec. 18. Elf is also airing a couple of times on AMC. But viewers will need a cable package that carries those channels.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Elf on AMC with several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

To watch Elf on Starz, you can add on the premium channel to any of the above.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out its live TV service. After that, the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages each cost $30 per month and both include AMC, so you can tune into Elf whenever it's airing on the network. Add on Starz for $9 to access the premium channel's multiple airings.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks as well as top cable brands like AMC. Starz is now available as an add-on extra for $9. View Deal

How to watch Elf in the UK

Brits, sing loud for all to hear because you can watch Elf on the Sky TV channel Sky Cinema or with the Sky Cinema pass on the streaming service Now TV. The pass comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs £11.99 per month.

How to watch Elf in Canada

Son of a nutcracker! No services are streaming Elf in Canada, but Canadians can rent or purchase the movie from Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Elf in Australia

Aussies will smile because Elf is streaming on Stan, which has a 30-day free trial to check out their huge library of movies and shows. After that, the basic plan costs AUS$10 per month.

How to rent or buy Elf

Elf is also available to rent or buy at digital stores, generally around $3.99 for rental and $9.99 for purchase.

Is Elf on Netflix?

No, Elf is not on Netflix. But the streaming service is always adding new titles to its huge library, so we'll add it to our letter to Santa for next year.