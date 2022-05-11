How to watch Conversations With Friends online: Release date and time

Love becomes a messy square when you watch Conversations With Friends on Hulu. The drama is an adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel, following in the footsteps of the highly acclaimed Normal People. Like the latter miniseries, Conversations With Friends focuses on the complicated romantic connections among angst-ridden Irish millennials.

Conversations With Friends release date and time
Release Date: Sunday, May 15

Time: 12 a.m. ET

Where: Hulu

Frances (Alison Oliver) is a cerebral, observant Dublin college student who is inseparable from her outspoken, magnetic best friend and ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane). Both perform spoken word poetry at local venues. At one show, they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer married to handsome, reserved actor Nick (Joe Alwyn).

As the four of them spend time together, Bobbi and Melissa engage in heavy flirtation, while Frances and Nick begin an intense, secret affair. The relationship tests the bond between Frances and Bobbi, leading Frances to reconsider her sense of self and identity.

Here's what you need to know about watching Conversations With Friends online.

How to watch Conversations With Friends online in the U.S.

Conversations With Friends will stream on Hulu starting at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 15.

All 12 episodes of the limited series will drop at the same time.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch Conversations With Friends in the UK

Hulu is not available in the U.K., but Brits can watch Conversations With Friends on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer starting May 15.

If you're a traveler who wants to access the services you've already paid for, look into one of the best VPNs.

How to watch Conversations With Friends in Canada and Australia

Hulu is not available in Canada or Australia, but viewers in those countries can watch Conversations With Friends on Amazon Prime Video.

Conversations With Friends trailer

The trailer for Conversations With Friends begins with Frances musing about whether it's depressing to sleep with someone who's in love with someone else. Her best friend, Bobbi, answers, "Not if they loved me, too."

The rest of the trailer shows glimpses of Frances and Bobbi meeting Melissa and Nick, then Frances embarking on an affair with Nick. But their relationship threatens the bonds between all of them, and heartbreak is on the horizon.

Conversations With Friends reviews

Currently, Conversations With Friends has a 50 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' reviews are mixed to negative

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han writes the show is "lovely to look at" but "Oliver and Alwyn generate only mild friction together, even when their unclothed bodies are writhing against each other to gentle soundtracks in soft sunlight."

Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone compares it unfavorably to Normal People, noting, "Everything that seemed so magical and easy in 2020 is more labored this time around."

Collider's Emma Kiely seconds this view, writing, "What we get as a result is a stale, uninspired and cold series, without any of the charm or soul of Normal People."

Marianka Swain of the Daily Telegraph is more positive, calling it "an utter joy to watch, as well as an audacious conversation-starter."