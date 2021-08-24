How to watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature online without cable

The tide is coming and bringing new terrors. It's almost time to watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature online, even if you're without cable.

Ryan Murphy's horror anthology looks to be twice as scary as previous installments. Double Feature is so named because it's divided into two parts: Red Tide, which takes place "by the sea", and Death Valley, which takes place "by the sand."

AHS season 10 start time, channel American Horror Story: Double Feature season premiere episode airs at 10 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, August 25) on FX.

AHS season 10 was delayed due to the pandemic, like so many other film and TV productions. But when the industry got going again, Murphy began teasing the theme. He revealed it was called Double Feature and that it would tell two stories — "one by the sea, one by the sand." It's essentially two seasons in one, Murphy said, or "double the viewing pleasure."

AHS Double Feature brings back a number of regular Murphy collaborators, including Emmy winner Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Lily Rabe.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature online.

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because FX isn available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss AHS season 10 Double Feature if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature premiere Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, which you can get with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature in the UK

Brits can watch AHS Double Feature on Star via Disney Plus, starting September 8. That's two weeks after the American debut, so beware of spoilers!

If you want to use other services you've already paid for while traveling abroad, ExpressVPN will help you get access to them.

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 Double Feature in Canada

Canadians can watch AHS season 10 on FX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Travelers who have already subscribed to other services can get access to them with the help of ExpressVPN.