American Horror Story season 10, Double Feature: Release date, cast, teaser trailer and more

Get ready for the summer scaries because American Horror Story season 10 is coming soon. The latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s drama anthology series is titled Double Feature and it should be as terrifying and unsettling as previous entries.

It’s now been nearly a decade since the show’s debut season, Murder House, aired for the very first time. Since then, American Horror Story has released nine bone-chilling seasons, and it seems like Murphy’s work is going to keep surprising us every time. AHS has even birthed a spinoff in American Horror Stories, an episodic anthology on Hulu. And there's no end in sight, since FX renewed the series through season 13!

American Horror Story season 10 was announced back in 2018, even before the ninth installment aired. Seaosn 9, subtitled 1984, paid tribute to the slasher films of the '80s.

Season 10 was delayed due to the pandemic, like so many other film and TV productions. But when the industry got going again, Murphy began teasing the theme of the next AHS. He revealed it was called Double Feature and that it would tell two stories — "one by the sea, one by the sand." It's essentially two seasons in one, Murphy said, or "double the viewing pleasure."

Some AHS regulars will return to form the cast of both stories, including Emmy winner Sarah Paulson.

Here's everything we know so far about American Horror Story season 10, Double Feature.

FX has set the American Horror Story season 10 release date for Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The network first ordered season 10 way back on August 3, 2018, in advance of a 2020 premiere. However, the pandemic delayed production and AHS season 10 was pushed back to 2021.

Filming for the first part of Double Feature took place December 2020 through May 2021. Filming for the second part began filming on July 8, 2021.

American Horror Story season 10 episodes

Double Feature is expected to consist of a total of 10 episodes. With an August 25 premiere, that will take AHS season 10 right up to the week of Halloween.

Episode titles, writers and directors haven't been revealed yet.

American Horror Story season 10 cast

In an Instagram post, Ryan Murphy officially confirmed which cast members will be appearing in Double Feature.

The 10th season of American Horror Story will see the return of fan favorites such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Lily Rabe, all of whom featured in earlier seasons of the show. We’re also excited to see notable actors like Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross make an appearance.

As for the new faces, the most shocking addition is Macaulay Culkin, who became famous as the kid from Home Alone. Murphy addressed his casting choice in an interview with E! News :"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work, I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."

In that same interview, Murphy also made a tantalizing comment about an erotic sex scene that would take place between Culkin’s and Bates’ characters. "I said, 'OK, here's the pitch'. And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Murphy took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Culkin standing next to AHS regular Leslie Grossman.

In other casting news, Murphy shared that performer Spencer Novich and model Kaia Gerber have also been added to the cast. In an Instagram post , Murphy praised Novich’s brilliant performance in his audition tape.

There is some bad news about the cast of AHS Double Feature. Emmy winner Jessica Lange has denied a potential return to the series in an interview with The Wrap. "I don't think I would want to start from scratch and create a character," she said.

American Horror Story season 10 teaser trailer

We are yet to see the official full-length trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature. But we have gotten a very small glimpse of season 10 via a teaser video . Shared in March, the 35-second-long video revealed the official title of the season.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much beyond that. It does correspond to Murphy's description that the season will be split between two stories, one about the sea and one about the sand.

