Yes, Disney Plus packs a ton of value into its $6.99, but what if The Mandalorian doesn't click with you?

Well, early adopter, the good news is that you've got until at least November 18 (let's be safe, no need to push it to 1 week exactly) to cancel your account and avoid the first billing cycle.

We've written up the 6 steps — well, 5 steps if you're already logged in — to cancelling your Disney Plus account. I've set a reminder on my phone for this blog post (timed to Nov. 18) to remember that I've got the option if I decide to get out.

Here's how to cancel Disney Plus:

1. Sign in at DisneyPlus.com/login

(Image credit: Disney)

2. Click or tap your profile icon

(Image credit: Disney)

3. Select Account

(Image credit: Disney)

4. Click Billing details

(Image credit: Disney)

5. Click Cancel Subscription

(Image credit: Disney)

6. Click Complete Cancellation

(Image credit: Disney)

