2023 Emmy nominations: The full list — and where to stream them

A toast to the newly-minted Emmy nominees! The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced this week and the Television Academy was particularly kind to streaming services. HBO/Max pulled 127 nominations, beating Netflix at 103.
HBO had the three top overall nominated shows: Succession (27), The Last of Us (24) and White Lotus (23). Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso, the two-time comedy winner, was next with 21 nominations.
The 2023 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled to air September 18 on Fox. However, the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike will likely push the ceremony back some months.
Here's a list of the 2023 Emmy nominations and where you can stream them right now.
Drama
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor (Disney Plus)
- Better Call Saul (AMC Plus and Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (Max)
- The Last of Us (Max)
- Succession (Max)
- The White Lotus (Max)
- Yellowjackets (Paramount Plus With Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Hulu)
- Brian Cox, Succession (Max)
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (Max)
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC Plus and Netflix)
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (Max)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (Max)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Paramount Plus With Showtime)
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Max)
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook, Succession (Max)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus (Max)
- Nicholas Braun, Succession (Max)
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus (Max)
- Theo James, The White Lotus (Max)
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (Max)
- Alan Ruck, Succession (Max)
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus (Max)
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (Max)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Max)
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (Max)
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus (Max)
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (Max)
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC Plus and Netflix)
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (Max)
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus (Max)
Comedy
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
- Barry (Max)
- The Bear (Hulu)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry (Max)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry (Max)
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (Hulu)
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
- Henry Winkler, Barry (Max)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Hulu)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)
Limited Series and Movies
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (n/a)
- Fire Island (Hulu)
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney Plus)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy (Paramount Plus With Showtime)
- Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy (Paramount Plus With Showtime)
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Joseph Lee, Beef (Netflix)
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)
- Young Mazino, Beef (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (Max)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
- Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
Genre Series
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
- The Amazing Race (Paramount Plus)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Paramount Plus)
- Survivor (Paramount Plus)
- Top Chef (Peacock)
- The Voice (Peacock)
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Paramount Plus)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Hulu)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (Peacock)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Paramount Plus)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Animated Series
- Bob’s Burgers (Hulu)
- Entergalactic (Netflix)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Max)
- Rick And Morty (Max and Hulu)
- The Simpsons (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Max)
- Love Is Blind (Netflix)
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Shark Tank (ABC)
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Paramount Plus)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)
- Vanderpump Rules (Peacock)
- Welcome to Wrexham (Hulu)
Get the full list of 2023 Emmy nominees at Emmys.org