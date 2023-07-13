2023 Emmy nominations: The full list — and where to stream them

A toast to the newly-minted Emmy nominees! The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced this week and the Television Academy was particularly kind to streaming services. HBO/Max pulled 127 nominations, beating Netflix at 103.

HBO had the three top overall nominated shows: Succession (27), The Last of Us (24) and White Lotus (23). Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso, the two-time comedy winner, was next with 21 nominations.

The 2023 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled to air September 18 on Fox. However, the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike will likely push the ceremony back some months.

Here's a list of the 2023 Emmy nominations and where you can stream them right now.

Drama

Outstanding Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Hulu)

(Hulu) Brian Cox, Succession (Max)

(Max) Kieran Culkin, Succession (Max)

(Max) Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC Plus and Netflix)

(AMC Plus and Netflix) Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (Max)

(Max) Jeremy Strong, Succession (Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Nicholas Braun, Succession (Max)

(Max) Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Theo James, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (Max)

(Max) Alan Ruck, Succession (Max)

(Max) Will Sharpe, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (Max)

(Max) Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC Plus and Netflix)

(AMC Plus and Netflix) J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (Max)

(Max) Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus (Max)

Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (Max)

(Max) Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

(Hulu) Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)

(Apple TV Plus) Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

(Apple TV Plus) Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: ABC)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

(Netflix) Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Hulu)

(Hulu) Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

(Peacock) Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Limited Series and Movies

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

(Netflix) Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

(Netflix) Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)

(Hulu) Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (n/a)

(n/a) Fire Island (Hulu)

(Hulu) Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Prey (Hulu)

(Hulu) Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

(Image credit: Showtime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

(Hulu) Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)

(Netflix) Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)

(Hulu) Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

(Hulu) Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

(Netflix) Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Genre Series

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race (Image credit: VH1)

Outstanding Talk Series

(Image credit: Apple/The Problem With Jon Stewart via YouTube)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Paramount Plus)

(Paramount Plus) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Hulu)

(Hulu) Late Night With Seth Meyers (Peacock)

(Peacock) The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Paramount Plus)

(Paramount Plus) The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers (Hulu)

(Hulu) Entergalactic (Netflix)

(Netflix) Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Max)

(Max) Rick And Morty (Max and Hulu)

(Max and Hulu) The Simpsons (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

(PBS) Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Max)

(Max) Love Is Blind (Netflix)

(Netflix) Queer Eye (Netflix)

(Netflix) Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

(Netflix) RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Paramount Plus)

(Paramount Plus) Selling Sunset (Netflix)

(Netflix) Vanderpump Rules (Peacock)

(Peacock) Welcome to Wrexham (Hulu)

Get the full list of 2023 Emmy nominees at Emmys.org