2023 Emmy nominations: The full list — and where to stream them

Logan Roy from Succession; Wednesday Addams from Wednesday; Joel from The Last of Us
(Image credit: HBO; Netflix; HBO)
A toast to the newly-minted Emmy nominees! The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced this week and the Television Academy was particularly kind to streaming services. HBO/Max pulled 127 nominations, beating Netflix at 103. 

HBO had the three top overall nominated shows: Succession (27), The Last of Us (24) and White Lotus (23). Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso, the two-time comedy winner, was next with 21 nominations.

The 2023 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled to air September 18 on Fox. However, the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike will likely push the ceremony back some months.

Here's a list of the 2023 Emmy nominations and where you can stream them right now.

Drama

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession season 4 key art featuring (L to R) Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Shiv, Alan Ruck as Connor, Brian Cox as Logan, Nicholas Braun as Greg, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom and Kieran Culkin as Roman in front of a skyscraper

(Image credit: HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul

(Image credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Hulu)
  • Brian Cox, Succession (Max)
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession (Max)
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC Plus and Netflix)
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (Max)
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession (Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession (Max)
  • Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Theo James, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (Max)
  • Alan Ruck, Succession (Max)
  • Will Sharpe, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
  • Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (Max)
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC Plus and Netflix)
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (Max)
  • Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus (Max)

Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series

(L to R) Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard in Ted Lasso season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear

(Image credit: FX)
  • Bill Hader, Barry (Max)
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary

(Image credit: ABC)
  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Limited Series and Movies

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

(l to r) Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in BEEF

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Evan Peters in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy

(Image credit: Showtime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • Joseph Lee, Beef (Netflix)
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)
  • Young Mazino, Beef (Netflix)
  • Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
  • Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)
  • Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
  • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Genre Series

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

2021 Emmy nominations: RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race (Image credit: VH1)

Outstanding Talk Series

Jon Stewart mid-interview on The Problem with Jon Stewart

(Image credit: Apple/The Problem With Jon Stewart via YouTube)

Outstanding Animated Series

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

  • Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
  • Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Max)
  • Love Is Blind (Netflix)
  • Queer Eye (Netflix)
  • Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

