Home Depot Black Friday deals — the best early sales now

Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals are starting earlier than ever. The retailer is holding its annual holiday sales event from early November through December.

Most of us know that Black Friday deals are no longer confined to the day after Thanksgiving, so Home Depot's early Black Friday sale isn't that groundbreaking. This year, however, Home Depot is one of many retailers who are adjusting their Black Friday events around the pandemic.

Already, Walmart Black Friday deals are becoming available since the retail giant will close brick-and-mortar stores on the day after Thanksgiving. Target Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals are also underway.

Home Depot Black Friday deals: When do they start?

Home Depot's Black Friday sales start in-store and online Friday, November 6 and run through Wednesday, December 2.

Right now, shoppers can get a sneak peek of the Home Depot Black Friday deals on the Home Depot mobile app. Once deals are live, shoppers can use the app's Product Locator feature to check inventory at their local stores. Some deals will be online only.

Home Depot Black Friday sales: What are the store hours?

As usual, Home Depot stores are closed Thanksgiving Day. They will be open on Black Friday and also offer curbside pickup. Home Depot also announced that you'll even be able to get a fresh Christmas tree delivered straight to your doorstep.

Home Depot Black Friday deals — what to expect

For a look at what kind of Home Depot Black Friday deals to expect in November, all you need to do is look at Home Depot's Labor Day discounts. Throughout the holiday weekend, Home Depot took 40% off kitchen appliances, up to $175 off power tools from DeWalt and Milwaukee, and half-off home items including mattresses and furniture.

Remember, Black Friday is the best time of year for sales, so you can expect even more aggressive price cuts from Home Depot Black Friday 2020.

Best Home Depot Black Friday deals so far

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Home Depot

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists or making video calls.

iRobot Roomba 675: was $299 now $274 @ Home Depot

The Roomba 675 can be scheduled to to clean up daily dirt, dust and debris. The smart cleaning features and sensors allow the robot to adjust to your home. It runs up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Furniture, mattress, bedding or bath item: 20% off with coupon code THANKSGIVING20

For a limited time, get 20% off one furniture, mattress, home accent, wall decor piece, or bed and bath item with a coupon code. Available through Oct. 28.

JBL Link Music: was $119 now $69 @ Home Depot

The voice-activated speaker comes built-in with Google Assistant. The durable, waterproof fabric makes it the perfect portable speaker. It's enabled with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to stream all your music.

Aria 7-qt. Ceramic Air Fryer: was $139 now $89 @ Home Depot

Bake, roast, fry and grill your favorite meals with up to 90% less fat. The ceramic material is durable and easy to clean. The air fryer also comes with a full-color recipe book and accessory set.

Bob PetHair Plus: was $399 now $199 @ Home Depot

This powerful robot vacuum sweeps, vacuums, mops, shines UV-C light and filtrates. The 4X boosted suction power-lifts fur off floors. The PetHair Plus can be scheduled to clean and then automatically returns to the charging station when low on battery.

Magic Chef 9-in-1 6 qt. Multi Cooker: was $99 now $69 @ Home Depot

The Magic Chef multi-cooker can do it all: pressure cook, slow cook, rice, steam, sear, yogurt, sous vide, cake and keep warm. The 14 preset functions make meal preparation quick and easy. Includes recipe book and all the accessories you'll need.