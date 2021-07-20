Harley Quinn season 3: Everything we know so far

Harley Quinn season 3 is coming in the next year, and the biggest question revolves around what DC will let this madcap series get away with. Yes, the zany animated show Harley Quinn is earning headlines for one potential scene that DC tried to veto, even though it totally fits.

Harley Quinn, one of the best HBO Max shows, has been one of our most anticipated programs of the coming seasons since we binge-watched its first two seasons on HBO Max. It starts as Harley and Mr. J broke up (again), and then follows Ms. Quinn through the trials one must go through to make a name for themselves in Gotham's supervillain ranks.

All of your favorite Gotham regulars show up, but in very ... deranged versions of their comic book characters. Commissioner Gordon stands out among many, while we still have many questions for Bane. A must-watch for any HBO Max subscriber, here's what we know about Harley Quinn season 3. Oh, and (of course) expect spoilers for Harley Quinn seasons 1 and 2 below.

And there, once you dive into the series, you'll learn that this Harley is different (and a lot more adult) than the version seen in Batman: The Animated Series, where she debuted. For starters, she's got her own group of miscreant wanna-be villains, including the slightly-misogynistic Doctor Psycho. But it's King Shark and Clayface who have proven to be the true scene-stealers of the bunch.

Of course, Harley Quinn season 3 will likely revolve around the big news from the season 2 finale. When we last left Ms. Quinn, she and Poison Ivy were on the run ... from Ivy's own wedding. Yes, the relationship teased throughout all of season 2 has finally come true. We're curious about how Ivy's now-ex-fiancee Kite Man is taking the news.

Expect a whole episode in the Joker's mind

DC is trying to stop Harley Quinn from showing Batman performing a certain sex act

Showrunner Justin Halpern paints a wide release window for season 3

Even the people behind Harley Quinn season 3 don't have a firm answer. Showrunner Justin Halpern told the Masters of None podcast that "I think it'll probably come out either the very end of this year or the beginning of next, just because animation takes so long." So, that's either late 2021 or early 2022.

He also noted we'll get a standalone Joker episode in season 3, and that we'll spend another episode in a character's brain.

Oh, and expect Harley Quinn on HBO Max, and only HBO Max. As reported by Deadline, the show will not be on the DC Universe service where it debuted. That service is moving away from original programming.

Harley Quinn season 3 cast

The rogue's gallery of villains and heroes in Harley Quinn has been as dense as in any show, and often times that's the point. Alan Tudyk doesn't just voice Clayface and Joker, he's also been Calendar Man, Doctor Trap and Condiment King.

We've got the expected gallery of folks expected back for Harley Quinn season 3 below, but there's also some news of new names behind the microphones. Patrick Schumacker (writer/producer for the show) announced on his Twitter that Sam Richardson (Veep) is joining the show. He omitted the character Richardson will be voicing.

As for who else could be heard? Halpern is looking to get a trio of villains voiced by the likes of Nathan Fielder, John Wilson and Joe Pera. Basically, "villains who have really meek, old men voices." Right after he said that, he confirmed that The Mad Hatter will be in Harley Quinn season 3.

As for Kite Man, Halpern and Schumacker told EW that the character will not be a threat to Ivy and Quinn's romance. That interview also revealed that Gotham is stuck with Bane, as that character will never be killed off. Halpern specified that "We'll kill almost any character that's not Harley or Ivy, but we'll never kill Bane."

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy and Cheryl

Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Joker andmany other characters

Matt Oberg as Kite Man

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Diedrich Bader as Batman

James Adomian as Bane

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon

Jacob Tremblay as Robin

Harley Quinn season 3: Nightwing confirmed?

The brains behind Harley Quinn are dipping into playing the kind of decoder-ring games that you'd normally expect from other Batman villains. Writer and producer Patrick Schumacker posted a tweet with photos of M. Night Shamalayan and a chicken wing, captioned "So excited for y'all to find out which new characters show up [for] season 3."

(Image credit: Patrick Schumacker/Twitter)

It didn't take The Riddler to figure out he's alluding to Dick Grayson's alter-ego Nightwing. No word on who will voice the character.

Harley Quinn season 3 controversy

As reported by Variety, the folks at DC Comics tried to stop a certain risque act from showing up in Harley Quinn season 3. Halpern says "we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They’re like, 'Heroes don’t do that.'"

DC's team tried to rationalize by saying "we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone." It's unclear if the scene made it.