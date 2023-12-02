GTA 6 trailer release date confirmed by Rockstar — Here's how to watch

In a year packed with incredible releases, it takes a certain amount of star power (or, should we say, Rockstar power) for a trailer debut to become one of 2023's most hotly anticipated events in the games industry. But that's exactly the case with Grant Theft Auto 6.

This week publisher Rockstar Games announced GTA 6's debut trailer will go live on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 a.m. ET. Presumably, you'll be able to catch the new trailer on Rockstar's official YouTube channel, as was the case with the debut trailer for GTA 5.

Last month, the company revealed in a Rockstar Newswire post that it planned to share the first official look at GTA 6 sometime in early December.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us," Rockstar President Sam Houser wrote. "In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution."

When is GTA 6 coming out?

Much about GTA 6 remains the subject of speculation for now, but plenty of rumors have swirled in the last decade since its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, released to critical acclaim.

In terms of a release window, speculation based on parent company Take-Two's sales projections puts GTA 6's launch anywhere between April 2024 and May 2025. As for the consoles you'll be able to play it on, the potential 2024/5 release means we'll be firmly into the PS5/Xbox Series X generation by then. Though it's possible we could see Rockstar release a version for the PS4 and Xbox One if it's feeling generous.

In September 2022, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 was officially in development. But the gamemaker has released precious few details about the game's setting, characters, features and more that fans can expect. The reason for that, we now know, is that the company wants the unveiling of the game to "exceed players' expectations," particularly after such a long wait between series entries.

Those plans went a tad awry earlier this year after a hacker illegally accessed and downloaded confidential data from Rockstar's servers that included over 90 videos of unfinished gameplay. The breach was confirmed by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier who spoke to a confidential source who described the event as a "nightmare for Rockstar."

In response, Rockstar released a statement that it was "extremely disappointed" with the data leak but clarified that it intended to continue working on GTA 6 as planned. This week's trailer will be our first peak at what those years of work have culminated in.