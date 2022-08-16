This new Wi-Fi 6e mesh router uses the blockchain to secure your passwords

While most of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers have built-in security, Gryphon's new Wi-Fi 6E router is one of just a few that will use Blockchain for this purpose; through a project called MetaSafe, it will protect passwords and other valuable information.

Although a single Gryphon 6E can provide a strong Wi-Fi signal to a 3,000 square foot home, Gryphon will also sell a two-pack that can cover a 6,000 square foot home as well as a four-pack which provides 12,000 square feet of coverage.

At the time of writing, a single Gryphon 6E can be had for $239 on Kickstarter, though the price will increase to $399 when Gryphon’s first Wi-Fi 6E router begins shipping in December of this year.

MetaSafe

(Image credit: Gryphon)

The Gryphon 6E will be the first mesh router to ship with MetaSafe which is an all-new Web3 blockchain powered by the company’s routers.

Although MetaSafe is technically a fork of the Ethereum and Harmony projects, Gryphon is using a unique proof-of-bandwidth and proof-of-memory validation to make it possible to enable a utility blockchain to be run on low cost processors. The company says its routers are ideal for running MetaSafe as they’re always powered on, connected and include plenty of built-in memory.

MetaSafe’s first app will be a decentralized password manager that stores credentials across tens of thousands of Gryphon routers. However, all stored passwords will be encrypted and users will also have access to their own private wallet which can also be used to store medical records, personal identification and more. Users will also be able to mine for tokens that they’ll be able to spend on other Web3 apps built on MetaSafe.

Founder and CEO of Gryphon, John Wu provided further insight on the company’s new blockchain-powered mesh router in a press release, saying:

“Gryphon was founded on the commitment to make the internet a safer and more private place for the next generation. The development of the Gryphon 6E with MetaSafe is a step closer to providing everyone control over their privacy and their data in a decentralized network that’s virtually impossible to hack.”

Gryphon 6E specs

The Gryphon 6E is a tri-band mesh router that uses the 2.4-, 5- and 6GHz bands to deliver 9.6Gbps of throughput. The device itself will feature a 2GHz Cortex A54 CPU, 8GB of flash memory and 1GB of RAM for storing network settings.

As for ports, the Gryphon 6E will have one 2.5 Gigabit WAN Ethernet Port to connect to one of the best cable modems as well as three 1 Gigabit LAN ports. Unfortunately though, it doesn’t look like there will be a USB port for adding extra storage to your network.