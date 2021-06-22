Grab these last-minute Amazon Prime Day sales before they expire at midnight

The sun is starting to set on Amazon Prime Day. Popular deals like Amazon's killer Apple Watch 6 sale are now sold out. However, Prime Day 2021 is still showing some signs of life.

Many Amazon devices are still in stock and on sale. While there will be other Amazon sales throughout the summer, history shows that these are the lowest prices we'll see on these devices till Black Friday deals kick in. So whether you're shopping for another Echo Dot or your first Fire TV — these are the final Prime Day deals you can get before the clock strikes midnight.

Last-minute Prime Day sales

Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap option. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $24.99. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. View Deal

Smart speakers

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. The speaker is now on sale for $19.99. View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 50% off and at its lowest price of 2021. View Deal

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Unlike the regular Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock has a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or as a countdown clock. It's now on sale for just $54.99 (though it was $34 yesterday). View Deal

Mandalorian The Child Stand: was $64 now $41 @ Amazon

Give your Echo Dot a Stars Wars-theme makeover. This deal, which saves you $23, includes a baby Yoda stand with long, green pointy ears for your Echo Dot. (Echo Dot is also included). View Deal

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. View Deal

Kindles

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now just $54 and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $50 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $184 @ Amazon

Want a Kindle that screams luxury? Right now, the aluminum Kindle Oasis, which has page-turning buttons and a warm display setting for night reading — plus the same water resistance and sharp 300ppi screen as the Paperwhite — is $65 off at Amazon. View Deal

Fire TVs

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), you can get a 50-inch 4K TV for $299 or a massive 70-inch 4K TV for $529. View Deal

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $289 now $199 @ Amazon

The Insignia F20 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. Perfect for shoppers on a budget, the 1080p TV features DTS TruSurround audio, three HDMI ports, and a voice remote with Alexa integration. If you need a cheap smart TV for your living room — and don't need 4K resolution — this is one of the best cheap Prime Day deals we've seen. View Deal

Toshiba C350 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $259 @ Amazon

The C530 is part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its Prime Day TV deals, the new TV is $60 off. View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

Big-screen TVs will undergo massive price drops on Prime Day. Take for instance the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV. As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals — it's now on sale for $299. It features access to all of your favorite streaming apps and includes an Alexa voice remote control. View Deal

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It offers HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote that lets you control your TV via voice commands. Already on sale, it's one of the best TV deals you'll find for fans of Amazon's Fire TVs. Even better, it's $50 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $629 now $449 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen TV, but don't have an endless budget, this 65-inch Insignia should be high on your list. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you quick access to all major streaming apps. However, this TV is $180 off and on sale for just $449.99. View Deal

Smart displays

Echo Show 5 (2019): was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale for $44.99, which is its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Echo Show 5 Kids: was $94 now $89 @ Amazon

This Echo Show 5 is designed specifically for kids. Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts. It also has parental controls and includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus with access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, and more. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. View Deal

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Rarely discounted, Amazon has its new Echo Show 10 on sale for $189. It features a 10.1-inch screen that automatically turns to face you, a 13MP camera and it even doubles as a Zigbee hub for easy smart-home integration. It's now at its lowest price ever. Plus, you can get it with a free smart LED bulb.View Deal

Tablets

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's one of the best Amazon deals you'll find. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now at its lowest price ever, which makes this Amazon deal extra tempting. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $179 now $109 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Plus features twice the RAM (4GB) of its predecessor. It sports a bright, 10.1-inch 1080p LCD, octa-core CPU, and supports wireless charging. It's on sale for the first time since its release. View Deal

Tech for Kids

Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Pro (2021): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Pro is on sale for the first time since its release. The new tablet is designed for older kids (over 6 years of age) and comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, and a colorful magnetic case. Plus, there are no special offer ads on the lock screen.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is now at its cheapest price ever, which makes this an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2021): was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is made for school-age kids. It includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is perfect for kids ages 3 to 7. The full-featured tablet includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021): was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is made for kids aged 6 through 12. It comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. On sale for the first time, it's now just $119. View Deal

Wearables

Amazon Halo: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — Amazon Halo is a display-less band that tracks your heart rate, steps, calories burned and renders 3D scans of your body to determine your body fat percentage. The band also has built-in mics that analyze the tone of your voice. It comes with 6 free months of fitness services that auto-renew at $3.99/month for the full suite. (You can also opt to cancel the service). View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wired Case): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $79.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wireless Case): was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

These Echo Buds includes a wireless case, which allows them to be charged wirelessly. They offer the same battery life as the wired model. View Deal

Echo Frames (2nd gen): was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. The Frames also work with Siri and Google Assistant. View Deal

Security

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74.View Deal

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Prime members can get it for just $59.99 ($40 off). View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

This indoor-outdoor camera comes in four versions: one runs on batteries, another plugs into a standard wall outlet, a third uses solar power and, finally, the Elite model draws power from an Ethernet cable plugged into a router.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This outdoor model features two bright LED lamps to illuminate your front porch or back yard, plus motion-activated alerts and a siren to scare away prowlers. Like Ring's Stick Up Cam, it can run on batteries, a wall outlet or solar power.View Deal

Miscellaneous

Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $14 @ Amazon

Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses 8 mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $14.99, which is $15 cheaper than last year's best deal. View Deal

Amazon Luna Controller: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

The Luna Controller is designed for Amazon's cloud gaming service. It connects to Amazon directly through its own Wi-Fi connection, which according to Amazon reduces lag by 17 to 30 milliseconds. It's now at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Buy a $40 gift card: get a $10 Prime Day credit @ Amazon

Purchase a $40 or more Amazon eGift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit to your account. Use coupon code "GIFTFORPD21" at checkout to get this deal. Even if you don't have someone to give the gift card to, you can buy it for yourself and you'll still get the $10 credit. Deal ends June 21 at 2:59am ET. You have until August 8, 2021 at 2:59am (ET)View Deal

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa: up to $150 gift card @ Amazon

Sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card (Prime membership not required) and you'll get an instant $50 Amazon gift card upon approval. Alternatively, sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card (for Prime members only) and you'll get a generous $150 Amazon gift card. The former gives you 3% cash back when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods, whereas the latter gets you 5% cash back. View Deal

Shop last-minute sales at Amazon