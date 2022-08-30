Google Pixel Watch price just tipped — and it’s cheaper than Apple Watch

We know that the Google Pixel Watch is coming, but just how much are you going to have to pay for one? According to a new rumor from 9to5Google (opens in new tab), it could cost as much as $399. Though that is for the LTE model, which is almost certainly going to be more expensive of the two variants on the way.

It’s all but guaranteed that the Pixel Watch will be coming in two distinct forms: a model with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and another with LTE connectivity, which is pretty par for the course for a smartwatch.

Sadly, 9to5Google didn’t reveal how much the Bluetooth model is likely to cost. However since the Fitbit Sense 2 , which lacks LTE connectivity, costs $299, we suspect the Bluetooth Pixel Watch will cost somewhere between there and $349.

In any case, $399 for the LTE model would place the Pixel Watch right between Apple and Samsung — the two major players in smartwatches right now. Apple Watch Series 7 prices start at $399, while LTE models start at a pricier $499. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE starts at $329.

Of course, the actual crossover between people who would have to choose between a Pixel Watch and an Apple Watch is going to be pretty small. And Apple’s flagship products aren’t exactly known for their budget-friendly price tags. Instead Google should be more concerned about Samsung, especially since the Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Google's Wear OS 3 software.

So what can the Pixel Watch offer to try and entice people? Google already confirmed that the Watch will have Fitbit activity tracking, hopefully replacing the paltry Google Fit app. It’s also been rumored that the wearable will have the same health and fitness sensors (opens in new tab) as those found on the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5 .

Speaking of hardware, the Pixel Watch is also rumored to come with 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage . That’s more than other Wear OS smartwatches, but also less than the Apple Watch 7. The battery is said to be 300 mAh , and will need to be recharged daily — which is somewhat disappointing.

However, specs and hardware are only part of the package. If anything Google is going to need to follow the Pixel smartphones’ example, and offer something that you can’t get on other Wear OS watches — whether that’s exclusive features or a different kind of experience Samsung and others can’t match.

The bigger question is when the Pixel Watch is likely to launch. Despite being announced at Google I/O back in May, Google promised the watch would launch alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro “this fall." 9to5Google reiterated this rumor, suggesting that like the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro , Google will release all three devices at the same time.