Google Pixel 7 release date just tipped for October 13 — here’s when pre-orders start

Google teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the Google I/O event back in May. While the company mentioned a fall launch, we did not have a specific month or date to go by — though we figured it would be October. Now, a reliable leak says we might've been right. We could see the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch on October 13.

Tipster Jon Prosser, on his FrontPageTech website (opens in new tab), mentions the news comes from “very reputable sources.” He says that the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6 and that it is also likely when Google’s event will take place. The devices, though, will officially launch and be available on October 13 according to Prosser.

Last year, the Google Pixel 6 series was announced on October 19 and was up for pre-order the same day. Google tends to announce their flagships in early to mid-October and starts accepting pre-orders right after, so the October 13 date does seem credible. But we're still nearly two months out from the launch (according to the leak) so there is a possibility that Google could change the date last minute as well.

Google will have an event to showcase its new Pixels. Other than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we might even see the Google Pixel Watch launch this year. There are bleak chances the Pixel Fold will make an appearance though.

Google I/O gave us a sneak peek as to what the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would look like. They will have a retooled aluminum camera bar on the back, but they otherwise look similar to their predecessors. The search giant also revealed that the phones will be powered by the second-generation Tensor chip, further unlocking all kinds of AI and machine learning applications.

Recently, a rumor suggested that the Pixel 7 rear camera resolutions won't change from last year's models, except for moving from Sony to Samsung sensors — which may not be bad news since the Pixel 6 got a huge camera upgrade with a 50MP lens. The front camera on the regular Pixel 7 might also get a potential upgrade with Google moving to an 11MP Samsung lens. The Pixel 7 Pro could have a 48MP telephoto lens, in addition to the other two. There will undoubtedly be significant software upgrades on the phones, even if there are not too many hardware bump-ups.

Based on a patent filed by Google, one rumor also suggested that there could be an under-display selfie camera on the next-gen Pixel , but we would take that one with a pinch of salt for these phones.

Google’s first ever Pixel Watch was also teased at Google I/O and is set to join the Pixel 7 series launch this October. It will run on Wear OS 3 and could possibly become the best smartwatch yet for Google’s latest wearable software.

We don't know many other details about the Pixel 7 or the Pixel Watch and we will have to wait till the official launch of the products to know more (or at least some leaks in the meantime). Luckily, the date is not too far off, so mark your calendars and check back for more updates on the release date or on more details on the upcoming flagships.